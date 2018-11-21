No. 10 Kentucky easily takes care of Winthrop 87-74

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — PJ Washington had 19 points and 11 rebounds, Tyler Herro added 15 points and No. 10 Kentucky shot 56 percent to run away from Winthrop 87-74 on Wednesday.

Coming off Sunday's tense victory over hot-shooting VMI, the Wildcats (4-1) had a far easier time against the Eagles during the afternoon contest as they used their size to control the boards 37-20 and scoring in the paint (42-24). They led by as many as 26 points midway through the second half and were never really threatened, though several lapses allowed Winthrop to mount modest runs.

Washington was the catalyst, making 7 of 11 from the field on the way to his second consecutive double-double. Herro left the game briefly after taking a hard tumble in the first half but returned to make 6 of 14 with three 3-pointers. He also had a team-high seven assists.

Keldon Johnson added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Nick Richards had 10 points as Kentucky won its fourth in a row.

Josh Ferguson, Charles Falden and Austin Awad each had 11 points, while Kyle Zunic and Adam Pickett added 10 apiece for Winthrop, which lost its second in a row.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Kentucky has another game on Friday night but shouldn't lose its Top-10 ranking.

BIG PICTURE

Winthrop: Outmatched in size by Kentucky, the Eagles found consolation from behind the arc in shooting 13 of 28 (46 percent) and outscoring the Wildcats' bench 39-27.

Kentucky: The Wildcats' perimeter defense still has work to do after Winthrop found long-range success, though it wasn't like the 19 3s that VMI dropped on them on Sunday. Turnovers were a problem as well, as Winthrop converted 19 miscues into 27 points. One upside: The Wildcats dished out a season-high 20 assists.

UP NEXT

Winthrop hosts Warren Wilson College on Saturday.

Kentucky hosts Tennessee State on Friday night, looking to go 5-0 against the Tigers.

