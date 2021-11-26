No. 10 Kentucky cruises in 86-52 victory over North Florida

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — TyTy Washington scored 14 points to lead No. 10 Kentucky to an 86-52 win over North Florida on Friday night.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 12 points and 15 rebounds for Kentucky (5-1), while Damion Collins made his first career start and scored 12 points and Sahvir Wheeler had 12 points and 14 assists. Dontaie Allen added 14 points off the bench, all but two coming in the second half.

Jayden Parker led North Florida (1-6) with 10 points.

Kentucky made just six shots from long range, doing most of its scoring in transition with 28 points. The Wildcats forced 21 turnovers and scored 20 points off those miscues.

Kentucky struggled early and trailed by five early in the first half, but scored 23 of the last 30 points of the first half and led 37-23 at the break.

The Wildcats were without veterans Davion Mintz and Keion Brooks, who sat out with undisclosed illnesses. Mintz has missed the past two games, while Brooks, the team’s second leading scorer (14.5 points per game), had scored in double figures in the previous four games.

Jacob Toppin (shoulder), who had missed the past four games, returned to the lineup and finished with three points. Lance Ware (ankle) had missed the three previous games, also returned and scored four points.

HOMECOMING

Former Lexington Christian Academy standout and Mount Sterling native Carter Hendricksen finished with eight points for the Ospreys. He came into Friday's game averaging a team-high 13.8 points per game and needs just 38 points to join the school’s 1,000-point club.

BIG PICTURE

North Florida: The Ospreys played their first five games — all losses — on the road and will eventually play nine of their first 11 games on the road. Three games are against Southeastern Conference teams: Texas A&M (64-46 loss on Nov. 10), Kentucky and at Florida on Dec. 8. North Florida also has lost to No. 2 UCLA, Texas Tech and Arizona State.

Kentucky: The Wildcats could climb in the Top 25 poll Monday following No. 4 Kansas’ 74-73 loss to unranked Dayton on Friday. ... Kentucky improved to 11-0 against teams in the Atlantic Sun Conference on Friday.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: Hosts Central Michigan, which is coached by ex-Wildcats assistant coach Tony Barbee, on Monday night before taking an eight-day break.

North Florida: Plays at Florida International on Sunday.