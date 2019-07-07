Nido, angry Mets edge Phillies 6-5 in testy game

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, right, argues with home plate umpire Tripp Gibson after Callaway was ejected during the fifth inning the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, July 6, 2019, in New York. less New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway, right, argues with home plate umpire Tripp Gibson after Callaway was ejected during the fifth inning the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on ... more Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Photo: Frank Franklin II, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Nido, angry Mets edge Phillies 6-5 in testy game 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — Tomás Nido hit a three-run double that put the angry New York Mets ahead to stay in a 6-5 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies that included four hits batters Saturday night in the latest testy game between the teams.

Jeff McNeil, leading the majors in batting, had four hits for the fourth time this season and the Mets snapped a six-game losing streak to Philadelphia that marked their longest in more than a decade. New York won for only the third time in 12 games overall.

Jay Bruce hit a two-run homer against his former team and Maikel Franco also went deep for the Phillies.

Noah Syndergaard (6-4) allowed four runs and seven hits over five innings in his second start since coming off the injured list. He also threw away two pickoff attempts.

Struggling closer Edwin Díaz, tagged by the Phillies in a loss Friday night, got three outs for his 19th save in 23 tries. He fanned Bruce on a 99 mph fastball with a runner on second to end it.

On a humid Fireworks Night, the start was delayed 46 minutes because a storm was threatening — although rain never came.

Tensions began to rise in the fifth, when Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta (8-7) hit Todd Frazier with an 85 mph changeup. It was the third time Frazier has been plunked by Philadelphia this season — and second in two nights. He flung his bat to the ground and appeared to say something to Arrieta while being slowly escorted to first base by catcher J.T. Realmuto and an umpire.

The doors to both bullpens opened in the outfield, but no players streamed onto the field. When plate umpire Tripp Gibson issued warnings to both benches, that's when Frazier got furious. He bolted off first base, screaming and pointing at Gibson, and was immediately ejected before slamming his helmet in the dugout.

Whether the pitch from Arrieta was intentional or not, it certainly woke up the Mets. Dominic Smith doubled and Amed Rosario was hit just below the left hip with a 1-2 changeup (86 mph) from Arrieta, loading the bases.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway came roaring out of the dugout yelling at Gibson, obviously angry Arrieta hadn't been tossed for nailing Rosario following the warnings. Instead, it was Callaway who was ejected.

All that after the New York Post reported Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen threw a chair in a heated meeting with coaches following Friday night's loss.

Nido then lined a three-run double to right-center that gave New York a 6-4 lead and chased Arrieta, who also plunked rookie star Pete Alonso on his elbow guard in the first. Arrieta gave up a season-high 11 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Mets reliever Robert Gsellman hit Jean Segura near the right wrist with a 96 mph sinker in the seventh, and Realmuto's two-out RBI single made it 6-5. Steven Matz retired Bruce with two on to end the inning, and Seth Lugo pitched out of trouble in the eighth.

Longtime rivals, the Mets and Phillies had a testy series in April, and New York reliever Jacob Rhame was suspended two games and fined for sailing two fastballs over the head of Rhys Hoskins, a day after two Mets got plunked.

Hoskins got his revenge with a homer off Rhame and a very slow trot around the bases.

Rhame is now in the minors.

VOTE OF CONFIDENCE?

Asked before the game if Díaz is still the team's closer, Callaway said: "Going into today, he is."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Right-handed reliever David Robertson (elbow soreness) threw about 30 pitches in a scheduled bullpen. ... With the All-Star break coming up Monday, starting pitcher Nick Pivetta was set to be available out of the bullpen this weekend.

Mets: Callaway said CF Michael Conforto arrived at the ballpark with a little bit of a tight back but took batting practice indoors and was fine to start.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Coming off consecutive scoreless outings, RHP Aaron Nola (7-2, 3.89 ERA) pitches the series finale Sunday before the All-Star break. Nola has allowed one earned run with 28 strikeouts in 23 innings over his last three starts. He is 6-1 with a 3.48 ERA in 11 career games against the Mets, including seven shutout innings of one-hit ball with 10 Ks on June 27.

Mets: Zack Wheeler (6-5, 4.42 ERA) could be an attractive trade target for contenders before the July 31 deadline. New York has won his last five starts at home, and the right-hander is 5-2 with a 2.95 ERA in 13 career outings against Philadelphia.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports