https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Nick-Kyrgios-withdraws-from-French-Open-13889196.php
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from French Open
Photo: Andrew Medichini, AP
PARIS (AP) — French Open organizers say Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the clay-court Grand Slam tournament.
The reason for the Australian player's withdrawal was not immediately clear.
Last week, the 36th-ranked Kyrgios defaulted and was fined during his second-round match at the Italian Open after an outburst of rage.
The withdrawal came only days after Kyrgios posted a video online in which he said the French Open "sucks" when compared to Wimbledon, where he trained recently.
___
More AP tennis coverage: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
View Comments