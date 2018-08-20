Nguyen, Rossi help LAFC beat the Rapids 2-0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lee Nguyen and Diego Rossi each scored in the second half to help Los Angeles FC beat the Colorado Rapids 2-0 on Sunday night.

Nguyen scored the opener for LAFC (12-7-6) in the 49th minute, gathering Jack Price's attempted clearance back into the area, rolling it back with his right foot to evade a defender and spinning around to create an opening for a left-footed finish.

In the 80th minute, Diego Rossi took Adama Diomande's back-heel flick just past midfield, dribbled it up the right side and finished his eighth goal of the season past goalkeeper Tim Howard.

The Rapids (6-13-6) had their three-game unbeaten streak snapped.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports