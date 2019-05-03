New commissioners weigh New Mexico racino question

From left, New Mexico Racing Commissioners Billy Smith, Chairwoman Beverley Bourguet and Vice Chair David "Hossie" Sanchez meet for the first time in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday, May 3, 2019. It will be up to the five-member panel to decide which, if any, of five applicants is awarded the state's sixth and final license for a horse track and casino. The previous commission repeatedly delayed a vote on the matter, citing a legal battle over a contested feasibility study that reviewed the five proposals. less From left, New Mexico Racing Commissioners Billy Smith, Chairwoman Beverley Bourguet and Vice Chair David "Hossie" Sanchez meet for the first time in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Friday, May 3, 2019. It will be ... more Photo: Susan Montoya Bryan, AP Photo: Susan Montoya Bryan, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close New commissioners weigh New Mexico racino question 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's newly minted panel of horse racing regulators are meeting for the first time and a top order of business is the state's sixth and final license for a track and casino.

The racing commission convened Friday in Albuquerque. Beverly Bourguet was named chair and David "Hossie" Sanchez was chosen as the vice chair. Both served previously on the commission.

Bourguet says each commissioner has different skills and she hopes they can move forward in an innovative way.

It'll be up to the panel to decide the contentious competition for the lucrative racino license. They began discussing the issue behind closed doors during Friday's meeting.

The previous commission repeatedly put off a vote, citing a legal battle over a disputed feasibility study. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham also has asked for more research and information on the process.