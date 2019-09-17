New York wins WNBA lottery, gets No. 1 pick in 2020 draft

The New York Liberty won the WNBA lottery on Tuesday night and will have the first pick in next spring's draft.

It's the first time in franchise history that the Liberty will have the first pick. The team had a 44.2% chance of winning the lottery after finishing with the worst combined record over the past two years. New York had the No. 2 pick last season and drafted Asia Durr.

Dallas will pick second, Indiana third and Atlanta fourth.

Indiana had the second best odds of getting the No.1 pick with a 27.6% chance. Dallas had a 17.8% chance of picking first and Atlanta 10.4%.

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu and Baylor forward Lauren Cox are among the leading prospects to be selected No. 1.

Of the four lottery teams, only Atlanta has ever had the No. 1 pick; the Dream drafted high-scoring forward Angel McCoughtry first overall in 2009.