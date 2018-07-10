New York Red Bulls hire C.J. Brown as assistant coach

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls have added C.J. Brown to the coaching staff.

The MLS club announced the hiring Tuesday with Brown filling the spot that opened when Chris Armas was elevated to head coach after Jesse Marsch resigned last week.

Brown had a 13-year pro career, including 10 seasons alongside Armas with the Chicago Fire. Both were part of the inaugural Fire team that won the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and MLS Cup in 1998, and went on to win a Supporters' Shield and three more U.S. Open Cups as teammates.

After retiring, the center back transitioned to coaching, working for Real Salt Lake, the Chicago Fire, New York City FC and Orlando City SC.