New York Islanders Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF FRIDAY, MARCH 19, 2021 New York Islanders POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 13 Mathew Barzal 31 9 15 24 12 36 1 0 1 77 .117 D 2 Nick Leddy 31 1 20 21 1 2 1 0 0 42 .024 F 7 Jordan Eberle 31 9 10 19 6 8 1 0 1 76 .118 F 27 Anders Lee 27 12 7 19 11 12 3 0 3 80 .150 F 29 Brock Nelson 31 12 5 17 -3 8 6 0 1 71 .169 F 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau 30 9 8 17 6 6 3 2 3 52 .173 F 12 Josh Bailey 31 3 13 16 6 2 0 0 1 54 .056 D 8 Noah Dobson 28 3 9 12 6 4 0 0 0 44 .068 D 6 Ryan Pulock 31 0 12 12 9 4 0 0 0 62 .000 F 26 Oliver Wahlstrom 24 7 5 12 5 8 2 0 1 52 .135 F 53 Casey Cizikas 31 4 7 11 1 17 0 0 2 37 .108 F 17 Matt Martin 31 5 4 9 2 16 0 0 0 44 .114 D 3 Adam Pelech 31 2 7 9 12 18 0 0 0 48 .042 F 15 Cal Clutterbuck 29 3 5 8 -2 2 0 0 1 27 .111 D 24 Scott Mayfield 31 2 6 8 -3 24 0 0 0 43 .047 F 18 Anthony Beauvillier 22 2 4 6 4 6 0 0 2 50 .040 F 28 Michael Dal Colle 17 1 3 4 3 2 0 0 0 6 .167 F 20 Kieffer Bellows 12 3 0 3 1 4 0 0 1 16 .188 D 25 Sebastian Aho 3 1 1 2 -1 2 0 0 0 4 .250 D 4 Andy Greene 31 0 2 2 6 4 0 0 0 19 .000 F 47 Leo Komarov 14 0 2 2 0 5 0 0 0 13 .000 F 11 Austin Czarnik 4 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 32 Ross Johnston 6 0 0 0 -2 18 0 0 0 2 .000 F 41 Dmytro Timashov 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 TEAM TOTALS 31 88 146 234 77 214 17 2 17 922 .095 OPPONENT TOTALS 31 70 127 197 -79 207 14 0 11 851 .082 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 40 Semyon Varlamov 22 1329 2.17 13 6 3 3 48 627 0.923 0 1 2 30 Ilya Sorokin 9 545 2.2 6 2 1 2 20 222 0.91 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 31 1887 2.19 19 8 4 5 68 849 .918 88 146 214 OPPONENT TOTALS 31 1887 2.77 12 17 2 2 86 920 .905 70 127 207