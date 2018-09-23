Montreal Impact's Alejandro Silva charges to the goal through the New York City FC defense during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Montreal Impact's Alejandro Silva charges to the goal through the New York City FC defense during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press ... more
Photo: Peter Mccabe, AP
Montreal Impact's Matteo Mancosu reacts to being called off-side and having a goal disallowed during the second half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Montreal Impact's Matteo Mancosu reacts to being called off-side and having a goal disallowed during the second half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. ... more
Photo: Peter Mccabe, AP
New York City FC's David Villa, right, battles Montreal Impact's Alejandro Silva for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) less
New York City FC's David Villa, right, battles Montreal Impact's Alejandro Silva for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press ... more
Photo: Peter McCabe, AP
Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti drives the ball forward during the second half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti drives the ball forward during the second half of an MLS soccer match against New York City FC on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
Photo: Peter Mccabe, AP
New York City FC's Alexander Ring chases Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
New York City FC's Alexander Ring chases Montreal Impact's Ignacio Piatti during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP)
Photo: Peter Mccabe, AP
Photo: Peter Mccabe, AP
Image
1of/5
Caption
Close
Image 1 of 5
Montreal Impact's Alejandro Silva charges to the goal through the New York City FC defense during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press via AP) less
Montreal Impact's Alejandro Silva charges to the goal through the New York City FC defense during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Montreal. (Peter McCabe/The Canadian Press ... more
Photo: Peter Mccabe, AP
MONTREAL (AP) — Micheal Azira scored the tying goal for the Montreal Impact in the 27th minute in a 1-1 draw with New York City FC on Saturday night.
Montreal defender Rudy Camacho gave the visitors an early lead with an own goal.