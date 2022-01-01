New Year's Rose Parade marches on despite COVID-19 surge Jan 1, 2022 Updated: Jan. 1, 2022 3:45 p.m.
Singer LeAnn Rimes performs during the Rose Parade Opening Spectacular at the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
The Honda float blasts off at the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, the floral spectacle celebrating the arrival of 2022 proceeded Saturday despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.
The RFD-TV / Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom float is seen at the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal LeVar Burton acknowledges the crowd at the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal LeVar Burton acknowledges the crowd at the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
The Lundquist Institute for Biomedical Innovation at Harbor UCLA float at the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2020, file photo, a 2020 Rose Parade float is seen at the start of the route at the 131st Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif. The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl college football game between Ohio State and Utah were set to go forward on New Year's Day despite surging cases of COVID-19, which forced the cancelation of the 2021 parade.
Pasadena residents Bryanna Naba and children Janelle 3, and Bella, 8, set up chairs along Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday Dec. 31, 2021, as the beginning a long wait for the Rose Parade Saturday morning.
12 of12
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A year after New Year's Day passed without a Rose Parade due to the coronavirus pandemic, marching bands and floral floats took to the streets again to celebrate the arrival of 2022 despite a new surge of infections due to the omicron variant.
The 133rd edition of the Pasadena, California, tradition on Saturday featured actor LeVar Burton as grand marshal, 20 bands, 18 equestrian units and dozens of floats reflecting the theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.”