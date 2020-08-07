Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 60 34.0 497-1067 .466 146-375 303-356 .851 1443 24.1
Williamson 23 27.9 200-340 .588 6-14 109-172 .634 515 22.4
Holiday 59 34.7 445-978 .455 120-337 122-174 .701 1132 19.2
Redick 58 26.2 271-601 .451 169-374 160-179 .894 871 15.0
Ball 60 32.2 269-661 .407 144-382 40-73 .548 722 12.0
Hart 61 27.1 215-502 .428 117-335 73-98 .745 620 10.2
Favors 49 24.3 199-323 .616 1-7 38-68 .559 437 8.9
Moore 53 18.4 177-419 .422 62-163 29-43 .674 445 8.4
Okafor 28 15.1 88-144 .611 1-2 37-58 .638 214 7.6
Hayes 60 16.8 161-244 .660 1-4 115-180 .639 438 7.3
Melli 56 17.2 128-299 .428 66-194 50-68 .735 372 6.6
Jackson 55 12.9 106-281 .377 41-129 51-68 .750 304 5.5
Alexander-Walker 44 11.9 83-236 .352 42-120 18-30 .600 226 5.1
Williams 37 21.5 49-143 .343 25-96 9-26 .346 132 3.6
Cheatham 3 10.3 2-5 .400 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
TEAM 68 242.2 2891-6245 .463 941-2533 1154-1593 .724 7877 115.8
OPPONENTS 68 242.2 2908-6260 .465 833-2329 1311-1674 .783 7960 117.1

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 50 320 370 6.2 249 4.2 172 0 59 185 38
Williamson 59 84 143 6.2 49 2.1 39 0 16 58 9
Holiday 76 211 287 4.9 395 6.7 139 0 97 172 46
Redick 10 136 146 2.5 114 2.0 92 0 19 70 10
Ball 65 301 366 6.1 419 7.0 120 0 87 183 31
Hart 57 331 388 6.4 98 1.6 155 0 60 71 22
Favors 154 325 479 9.8 79 1.6 105 0 28 54 45
Moore 30 96 126 2.4 74 1.4 78 0 29 38 10
Okafor 46 73 119 4.2 36 1.3 63 0 7 36 19
Hayes 92 152 244 4.1 56 .9 151 0 24 50 53
Melli 38 126 164 2.9 78 1.4 117 0 34 43 19
Jackson 20 58 78 1.4 49 .9 70 0 15 44 4
Alexander-Walker 8 75 83 1.9 76 1.7 50 0 13 41 7
Williams 49 131 180 4.9 54 1.5 82 0 25 21 21
Cheatham 1 5 6 2.0 2 .7 5 0 0 3 1
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
TEAM 756 2425 3181 46.8 1830 26.9 1439 0 513 1109 335
OPPONENTS 682 2377 3059 45.0 1667 24.5 1421 1 584 979 330