New Orleans 123, N.Y. Knicks 111

Hart 5-10 0-0 13, Ingram 11-18 1-2 28, Favors 1-2 0-0 2, Ball 6-14 0-0 15, Redick 4-10 2-2 12, Hayes 7-8 4-9 18, Melli 3-4 0-0 7, Okafor 3-3 2-4 8, Alexander-Walker 3-8 0-0 9, Moore 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 48-86 9-17 123.

NEW YORK (111)

Bullock 6-11 1-2 15, Portis 6-11 1-2 13, Gibson 8-8 3-4 19, Barrett 5-15 5-8 16, Payton 7-17 1-1 15, Knox II 2-8 0-0 5, Robinson 6-7 0-0 12, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Dotson 3-8 0-0 7, Ellington 0-4 0-0 0, Ntilikina 2-7 3-3 7, Trier 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 46-100 14-20 111.

New Orleans 33 34 28 28 — 123 New York 31 30 25 25 — 111

3-Point Goals_New Orleans 18-38 (Ingram 5-9, Alexander-Walker 3-7, Ball 3-7, Hart 3-7, Redick 2-4, Melli 1-2, Moore 1-2), New York 5-27 (Bullock 2-6, Dotson 1-2, Barrett 1-4, Knox II 1-4, Ellington 0-2, Portis 0-2, Trier 0-2, Payton 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New Orleans 43 (Hart, Hayes 10), New York 46 (Barrett 9). Assists_New Orleans 35 (Ball 11), New York 26 (Payton 7). Total Fouls_New Orleans 16, New York 16. A_18,003 (19,812)