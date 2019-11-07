New Jersey casinos taking bets on video tournament industry

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey's casinos and racetracks are now taking bets on competitive video game tournaments, looking to expand the state's fast-growing sports betting industry to the $1 billion video tournament market.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement gave approval Thursday to wagering on what gambling companies hope will be a significant new source of revenue from young people who are not enamored of traditional casino games but spend hours on end playing and watching video games.

The Borgata casino took its first bet Thursday on the League of Legends championship this week in Paris.

Philadelphia broadcaster Howard Eskin bet $100 on Team G2 to win the title.

The activity is rapidly growing in popularity around the world, and Atlantic City wants to become a major player in it.