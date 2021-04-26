New Jersey Devils Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF MONDAY, APRIL 26, 2021 New Jersey Devils POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 63 Jesper Bratt 38 5 21 26 3 6 2 0 1 80 .063 F 37 Pavel Zacha 42 11 15 26 -14 8 3 0 2 83 .133 F 86 Jack Hughes 48 11 14 25 -3 14 1 0 1 129 .085 F 44 Miles Wood 48 16 8 24 -4 29 3 0 2 116 .138 F 17 Yegor Sharangovich 46 11 12 23 -4 4 0 1 2 100 .110 F 59 Janne Kuokkanen 42 6 15 21 -6 14 1 0 0 51 .118 D 24 Ty Smith 44 2 19 21 -5 18 1 0 0 68 .029 D 76 P.K. Subban 44 5 14 19 -16 26 2 0 0 99 .051 F 14 Travis Zajac 33 7 11 18 0 6 0 0 2 34 .206 F 21 Kyle Palmieri 34 8 9 17 -2 18 1 1 2 84 .095 D 28 Damon Severson 48 3 13 16 -13 25 0 0 0 80 .038 D 22 Ryan Murray 40 0 12 12 1 8 0 0 0 19 .000 F 20 Michael McLeod 44 8 3 11 -9 27 0 0 1 56 .143 F 14 Nathan Bastian 33 3 7 10 2 19 0 0 0 41 .073 F 11 Andreas Johnsson 48 4 6 10 -1 12 1 0 0 60 .067 F 39 Nick Merkley 23 2 7 9 -5 5 0 0 0 35 .057 D 8 Will Butcher 15 1 6 7 -2 0 0 0 0 24 .042 F 23 Mikhail Maltsev 30 5 2 7 -5 4 0 0 0 51 .098 F 13 Nico Hischier 13 4 2 6 -10 4 2 0 0 33 .121 D 45 Sami Vatanen 30 2 4 6 2 18 0 0 0 41 .049 F 90 Jesper Boqvist 20 2 3 5 -5 2 0 0 1 24 .083 F 97 Nikita Gusev 20 2 3 5 -12 0 0 0 0 45 .044 F 25 Nolan Foote 2 1 1 2 -1 0 0 0 0 2 .500 D 70 Dmitry Kulikov 38 0 2 2 -4 26 0 0 0 43 .000 D 7 Matt Tennyson 16 1 1 2 1 2 0 0 0 13 .077 F 67 Marian Studenic 6 1 0 1 -3 4 0 0 0 6 .167 F 12 Tyce Thompson 6 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 5 Connor Carrick 5 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 4 .000 D 71 Jonas Siegenthaler 6 0 0 0 -3 2 0 0 0 3 .000 D 2 Colton White 2 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 48 121 211 332 -124 323 17 2 14 1430 .085 OPPONENT TOTALS 48 165 288 453 112 329 39 4 29 1482 .111 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Mackenzie Blackwood 29 1728 3.09 9 16 4 1 89 899 0.901 0 0 0 41 Scott Wedgewood 14 770 3.04 3 6 3 2 39 385 0.899 0 0 0 47 Aaron Dell 7 319 4.14 1 5 0 0 22 154 0.857 0 0 0 1 Eric Comrie 1 60 3.0 1 0 0 0 3 33 0.909 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 48 2920 3.19 14 27 7 3 153 1471 .889 121 211 323 OPPONENT TOTALS 48 2920 2.46 34 11 3 3 118 1427 .915 165 288 329 More for youSportsUConn didn't play football in 2020. Here's what happened...By Mike AnthonySportsConnecticut prospects who could be selected in the 2021...