New Jersey 1, Boston 0

New Jersey 1 0 0 — 1 Boston 0 0 0 — 0 First Period_1, New Jersey, Palmieri 7 (Bratt, Smith), 16:37. Second Period_None. Third Period_None. Shots on Goal_New Jersey 12-12-5_29. Boston 9-14-17_40. Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 4; Boston 0 of 4. Goalies_New Jersey, Blackwood 8-9-1 (40 shots-40 saves). Boston, Halak 7-4-3 (29-28). A_2,191 (17,565). T_2:36. Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Furman South. Linesmen_Kory Nagy, James Tobias.