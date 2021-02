LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Blondeau Tchoukuiegno scored 19 points, making three 3-pointers, as New Hampshire edged past UMass Lowell 69-67 on Saturday to close the regular season.

Jayden Martinez threw down a dunk with 20 seconds left to beat the River Hawks' full-court press and Nick Johnson made a free throw at the five second mark as New Hampshire held on. UMass Lowell cut a seven-point Wildcats lead to 68-67 on a Kalil Thomas 3-pointer with five seconds to go.