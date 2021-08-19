NE_D.Harris 5 run (Nordin kick), 12:59. Drive: 3 plays, 9 yards, 00:33. New England 7, Philadelphia 0.

NE_Meyers 28 pass from Newton (kick failed), :21. Drive: 9 plays, 66 yards, 4:43. New England 13, Philadelphia 0.

Second Quarter

NE_Stevenson 1 run (pass failed), 2:08. Drive: 20 plays, 91 yards, 9:04. Key Plays: M.Jones 19 pass to Harry on 3rd-and-13; M.Jones 19 pass to S.Michel; S.Michel 11 run. New England 19, Philadelphia 0.

Third Quarter

NE_J.Taylor 1 run (kick failed), 11:56. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 3:10. Key Plays: M.Jones 17 pass to Olszewski; J.Taylor 12 run; M.Jones 21 pass to Olszewski. New England 25, Philadelphia 0.

NE_Stevenson 1 run (Nordin kick), 2:17. Drive: 11 plays, 70 yards, 4:28. Key Plays: Stevenson 11 run; M.Jones 12 pass to Zuber; J.Taylor 18 run; M.Jones 11 pass to Olszewski on 3rd-and-6. New England 31, Philadelphia 0.

Fourth Quarter

NE_FG Nordin 24, 9:07. Drive: 14 plays, 58 yards, 6:23. Key Plays: Hoyer 20 pass to Wilkerson on 3rd-and-10; J.Taylor 21 run; Hoyer 10 pass to Wilkerson. New England 35, Philadelphia 0.

NE Phi FIRST DOWNS 31 14 Rushing 14 6 Passing 15 5 Penalty 2 3 THIRD DOWN EFF 5-9 2-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-2 TOTAL NET YARDS 480 163 Total Plays 73 50 Avg Gain 6.6 3.3 NET YARDS RUSHING 201 82 Rushes 42 19 Avg per rush 4.786 4.316 NET YARDS PASSING 279 81 Sacked-Yds lost 0-0 4-29 Gross-Yds passing 279 110 Completed-Att. 23-31 15-27 Had Intercepted 0 2 Yards-Pass Play 9.0 2.613 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-4-4 1-1-1 PUNTS-Avg. 1-43.0 5-50.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 66 55 Punt Returns 5-48 0-0 Kickoff Returns 0-0 3-55 Interceptions 2-18 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 8-74 4-45 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 2-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 36:58 22:55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Taylor 11-88, Stevenson 14-65, Michel 7-34, Harris 6-14, M.Jones 1-3, Hoyer 3-(minus 3). Philadelphia, Holyfield 4-31, Gainwell 5-21, Sanders 2-13, B.Scott 3-10, Howard 3-8, Flacco 2-(minus 1).

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 13-19-0-146, Newton 8-9-0-103, Hoyer 2-3-0-30. Philadelphia, Flacco 10-17-1-83, Mullens 5-10-1-27.

RECEIVING_New England, Olszewski 4-57, Michel 4-37, Meyers 3-56, Wilkerson 3-36, Taylor 3-18, White 2-13, Bourne 1-23, Harry 1-19, Zuber 1-12, Stevenson 1-8. Philadelphia, Stoll 4-33, Gainwell 3-23, D.Smith 2-19, Rodgers 2-16, Holyfield 2-5, Howard 1-9, Reagor 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Taylor 3-34, Olszewski 2-14. Philadelphia, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, None. Philadelphia, Reagor 2-37, Hightower 1-18.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Bentley 3-3-0, Langi 3-2-1, Winovich 3-1-2, M.Jackson 3-1-0, Maluia 2-2-1, Van Noy 2-1-0, Gant 2-0-0, Judon 2-0-0, Thurman 2-0-0, Wise 2-0-0, Hightower 1-1-0, Williams 1-1-0, Barmore 1-0-0, Ca.Davis 1-0-0, Dugger 1-0-0, Mills 1-0-0, Phillips 1-0-0, Murray 0-1-0, D.Ross 0-1-0. Philadelphia, Singleton 6-1-0, Bradley 5-2-0, Jacquet 5-1-0, McPhearson 4-5-0, Riley 4-2-0, Arnold 4-0-0, Wilson 4-0-0, Edwards 3-2-0, Bailey 2-0-0, Wallace 2-0-0, R.Williams 2-0-0, R.Smith 1-2-0, Epps 1-1-0, Hill 1-1-0, P.Johnson 1-1-0, Ridgeway 1-0-0, Adams 0-2-0, Ta.Jackson 0-1-0, Tuipulotu 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, Colbert 1-18, Langi 1-0. Philadelphia, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New England, Nordin 36.

