New England 25, Houston 22

Hou_Auclair 11 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 4:54. Drive: 19 plays, 79 yards, 10:06. Key Plays: Roberts kick return to Houston 21; Ingram 1 run on 3rd-and-1; D.Mills 2 run on 3rd-and-1; D.Johnson 3 run on 3rd-and-5; D.Mills 8 pass to D.Johnson on 4th-and-2; D.Mills 10 pass to D.Johnson. Houston 6, New England 0.

Second Quarter

NE_Harris 1 run (kick failed), 14:17. Drive: 11 plays, 60 yards, 5:37. Key Plays: M.Jones 15 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-2; Bourne 12 run; M.Jones 11 pass to Agholor on 3rd-and-3. New England 6, Houston 6.

Hou_C.Moore 67 pass from D.Mills (kick failed), 12:56. Drive: 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:21. Houston 12, New England 6.

Hou_FG Fairbairn 33, 1:37. Drive: 15 plays, 65 yards, 7:11. Key Plays: D.Mills 9 pass to Akins on 3rd-and-6; D.Mills 16 pass to D.Johnson on 3rd-and-17; D.Mills 6 pass to Cooks on 4th-and-1; D.Mills 13 pass to C.Moore on 3rd-and-15; D.Mills 40 pass to Conley on 4th-and-2. Houston 15, New England 6.

NE_FG Folk 52, :02. Drive: 10 plays, 42 yards, 1:35. Key Plays: Olszewski kick return to New England 24; M.Jones 16 pass to Henry. Houston 15, New England 9.

Third Quarter

Hou_Conley 37 pass from D.Mills (Fairbairn kick), 13:31. Drive: 2 plays, 44 yards, 00:42. Key Play: L.Johnson 0 interception return to New England 44. Houston 22, New England 9.

NE_FG Folk 52, 8:25. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:57. Key Play: M.Jones 3 pass to Bolden on 3rd-and-10. Houston 22, New England 12.

NE_FG Folk 32, 1:50. Drive: 7 plays, 47 yards, 3:58. Key Plays: M.Jones 21 pass to Henry; M.Jones 20 pass to Agholor; M.Jones 4 pass to Bourne on 3rd-and-12. Houston 22, New England 15.

Fourth Quarter

NE_Henry 13 pass from M.Jones (Folk kick), 9:31. Drive: 7 plays, 54 yards, 3:54. Key Plays: M.Jones 10 pass to Henry; Harris 15 run. New England 22, Houston 22.

NE_FG Folk 21, :15. Drive: 15 plays, 84 yards, 7:00. Key Plays: M.Jones 24 pass to Meyers; M.Jones 10 pass to Henry on 3rd-and-6; Bolden 24 run; Bolden 1 run on 3rd-and-4. New England 25, Houston 22.

NE Hou FIRST DOWNS 21 14 Rushing 6 2 Passing 12 10 Penalty 3 2 THIRD DOWN EFF 6-11 6-14 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 3-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 352 361 Total Plays 61 56 Avg Gain 5.8 6.4 NET YARDS RUSHING 126 67 Rushes 30 24 Avg per rush 4.2 2.792 NET YARDS PASSING 226 294 Sacked-Yds lost 1-5 3-19 Gross-Yds passing 231 313 Completed-Att. 23-30 21-29 Had Intercepted 1 0 Yards-Pass Play 7.29 9.188 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 7-5-3 5-1-1 PUNTS-Avg. 1-58.0 3-33.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 78 81 Punt Returns 1-13 1-11 Kickoff Returns 3-65 3-70 Interceptions 0-0 1-0 PENALTIES-Yds 4-27 8-70 FUMBLES-Lost 1-1 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 30:32 29:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New England, Harris 14-58, Bolden 2-25, Stevenson 11-23, Bourne 1-12, Smith 1-5, M.Jones 1-3. Houston, Ingram 16-41, Lindsay 5-19, D.Johnson 2-5, Mills 1-2.

PASSING_New England, M.Jones 23-30-1-231. Houston, Mills 21-29-0-313.

RECEIVING_New England, Henry 6-75, Meyers 4-56, Bolden 4-6, Agholor 3-32, Bourne 3-26, Smith 2-27, Harry 1-9. Houston, C.Moore 5-109, D.Johnson 5-46, Cooks 4-31, Conley 2-77, Brown 2-22, Akins 2-17, Auclair 1-11.

PUNT RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 1-13. Houston, Roberts 1-11.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New England, Olszewski 3-65. Houston, Roberts 3-70.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New England, Dugger 5-5-0, Phillips 4-3-0, Hightower 4-1-0, J.Jackson 4-1-0, McCourty 3-0-0, Judon 2-2-2, Guy 2-1-0, Van Noy 2-1-0, Barmore 2-0-0, Bryant 2-0-0, Godchaux 1-3-0, Bentley 1-2-0, Williams 1-1-0, Collins 1-0-1, Wise 0-3-0, Ca.Davis 0-1-0, J.Jones 0-1-0. Houston, Kirksey 6-6-0, Mitchell 6-1-0, King 5-3-0, Grugier-Hill 4-0-0, Reid 3-3-0, Greenard 3-0-1, J.Johnson 3-0-0, T.Thomas 2-2-0, Cunningham 2-1-0, Lopez 2-0-0, Jenkins 1-3-0, L.Johnson 1-3-0, M.Collins 1-2-0, Walker 1-1-0, Martin 1-0-0, J.Thomas 1-0-0, Mercilus 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New England, None. Houston, L.Johnson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Houston, Fairbairn 56.

OFFICIALS_Referee Scott Novak, Ump Ramon George, HL Derick Bowers, LJ Walt Coleman IV, FJ Mike Weatherford, SJ David Meslow, BJ Terrence Miles, Replay Matt Sumstine.