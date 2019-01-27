New Dodger Pollock can earn up to $10M in 2023 escalators

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A.J. Pollock can earn up to $10 million in escalators on his 2023 salary with the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a $55 million, four-year deal that was announced Saturday.

Pollock's deal includes a $10 million option for 2023 or a $5 million buyout. His 2023 salary can escalate by $5 million based on plate appearances in 2022: $1 million each for 400, 450, 500, 550 and 600. His 2023 salary also could escalate up to $5 million based on MVP finishes from 2019-22, structured on a point system with each point worth $1 million: five points for first, three points for second through fifth, and one for sixth through 10th.

Pollock gets a $12 million signing bonus split into $4 million payments this year on Feb. 28, May 1 and July 1. He receives a $1 million salary this year, $12 million in 2020, $15 million in 2021 and $10 million in 2022.

If Pollock has 1,000 plate appearances in 2020 and '21, or 1,450 from 2019-21, he would gain the right to opt out of the contract after the 2021 season and still would receive the buyout if he does.

Pollock would get a $1.5 million assignment bonus each time he is traded.

