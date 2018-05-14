Nevada lands 5-star California basketball recruit Brown

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A highly sought, five-star basketball recruit has signed a national letter of intent to play next season at Nevada.

Jordan Brown, a 6-foot-10, 210-pound power forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, California, is only the second McDonald's All-American to ever sign with the Wolf Pack.

The other was Luke Babbitt, a first-round pick in the 2010 NBA draft who now plays for the Miami Heat.

Brown averaged 23.5 points and 13.1 rebounds per game last season. He had 26 points and eight rebounds while making 13-of-19 field goals in the McDonalds All-Star Game.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports he received offers from numerous Power 5 schools and selected Nevada over finalists Cal and Arizona.

Nevada coach Eric Musselman said Monday that Brown's "size, length, motor and athleticism" are a perfect fit for the Wolf Pack program.