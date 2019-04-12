Nebraska hires former head coach Sadler as Hoiberg assistant

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — New Nebraska men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg has hired two new assistants, including former Huskers head coach Doc Sadler.

Hoiberg said Friday that he has hired Sadler, Matt Abdelmassih and Bobby Lutz as assistants. All three worked with Hoiberg at Iowa State.

Abdelmassih spent the past four seasons at St. John's and also worked for two seasons with Hoiberg on the Minnesota Timberwolves staff. Sadler spent the past five seasons at Southern Miss; he was head coach at Nebraska program from 2006 to 2012, leading the Huskers to three NIT appearances (2008, 2009 and 2011) and posting a 101-89 record.

Lutz has more than 30 years of coaching experience and most recently worked with Hoiberg in the Chicago Bulls organization, serving as an assistant with the Windy City Bulls of the NBA G League in 2016-17.

Armon Gates will stay on the Huskers coaching staff after joining the program prior to last season under Tim Miles.