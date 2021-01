ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — KC Ndefo had 16 points to lead five St. Peter’s players in double figures as the Peacocks defeated Siena 68-62 on Friday night.

Hassan Drame added 13 points for the Peacocks (7-5, 4-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marty Silvera chipped in 12, Matthew Lee scored 11 and Daryl Banks III had 11.