Nats ace Scherzer leaves start vs Mets after just 1 inning

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer left his start for the Nationals against the New York Mets after just one inning Wednesday night.

Washington did not immediately announce why Scherzer was taken out of the game after merely 27 pitches.

He was replaced in the top of the second by Erick Fedde.

Scherzer was not as sharp as usual at the outset Wednesday, going 2-0 counts against each of New York's initial two batters, walking one and giving up a single to the other.

The Mets eventually went ahead in the first on Dominic Smith's sacrifice fly.

Scherzer entered the game with an 0-1 record and 2.84 ERA this season.

