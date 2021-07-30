Nationals defeat Cubs 4-3 after both sell off at deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell and Luis García homered, and the Washington Nationals defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Friday night, hours after both franchises completed trade deadline teardowns.
The cores of two recent World Series champions --- Chicago in 2016, Washington in 2019 --- were scattered to various contenders as both teams acknowledged the need to rebuild. Both did a thorough job, with Washington dealing eight veterans in six trades in a two-day span. Chicago also made a half-dozen trades in the 24 hours before the deadline.