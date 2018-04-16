Nationals add right-hander Hellickson to start against Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — The Washington Nationals have added right-hander Jeremy Hellickson to the roster and will start him in the series opener against the New York Mets.

The Nationals selected Hellickson's contract before Monday night's game at Citi Field.

Washington signed the 31-year-old Hellickson late during spring training. He was a combined 8-11 with a 5.43 ERA last year for Philadelphia and Baltimore. He has a career record of 69-69 in eight big league seasons.

The Nationals optioned righty Trevor Gott to Triple-A Syracuse. He was 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in five games for Washington.

Catcher Jhonatan Solano was put on the 60-day disabled list because of bone chips in his right elbow. He spent a short time with Washington this season and didn't get into a game before going on the 10-day DL.