https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Nationals-5-Yankees-3-13005107.php
Nationals 5, Yankees 3
Published 6:23 pm, Monday, June 18, 2018
|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|A.Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|G.Sanch c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|M.Adams lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grgrius ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|J.Soto ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Austin 1b
|2
|1
|2
|3
|Kndrick 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|N.Wlker 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mar.Ryn 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Tanaka p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Gardner ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Difo ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Green p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Svrno c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Gnzal p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bird ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mo.Srra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Warren p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Suero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Trres 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Solis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Totals
|31
|5
|8
|5
|New York
|000
|210
|000—3
|Washington
|120
|002
|00x—5
E_Stevenson (1). DP_Washington 2. LOB_New York 10, Washington 3. 2B_G.Sanchez 2 (14), Andujar (22), Bird (6), T.Turner (13), Kendrick (14), P.Severino (7). HR_Austin (8), Rendon (6), J.Soto (6). SF_Austin (1). S_A.Hicks (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Tanaka
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Green L,4-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Shreve
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Warren
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Washington
|Gonzalez
|5
|6
|3
|2
|4
|5
|Suero W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Solis H,11
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madson H,8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle S,18-19
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Suero (Torres). WP_Gonzalez.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_2:55. A_41,567 (41,313).
View Comments