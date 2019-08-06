https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/Nationals-4-Giants-0-14283038.php
Nationals 4, Giants 0
|Washington
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Ystrzms lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Posey c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pab.Snd 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Solano ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pillar cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fedde p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Duggar rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Hds p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smrdzja p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Coonrod p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rodney p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Panik ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gott p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Selman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|2
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Washington
|001
|020
|001—4
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
LOB_Washington 10, San Francisco 6. 2B_M.Adams (11), Samardzija (2). SB_T.Turner (23), Rendon (2), J.Soto (9).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Fedde W,2-2
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Dan.Hudson H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodney H,8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Doolittle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Francisco
|Samardzija L,8-9
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Coonrod
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Gott
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moronta
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Selman
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:12. A_32,366 (41,915).
