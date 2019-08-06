Nationals 4, Giants 0

Washington San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 4 1 0 0 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 Eaton rf 4 2 1 0 Ystrzms lf 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 5 1 2 1 Posey c 4 0 1 0 J.Soto lf 2 0 1 0 Pab.Snd 3b 4 0 1 0 M.Adams 1b 3 0 1 1 Gennett 2b 3 0 1 0 B.Dzier 2b 4 0 0 0 Solano ph 1 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 V.Rbles cf 4 0 1 0 Pillar cf 3 0 0 0 Fedde p 3 0 0 0 Duggar rf 3 0 0 0 Dan.Hds p 0 0 0 0 Smrdzja p 1 0 1 0 Parra ph 1 0 0 0 Coonrod p 0 0 0 0 Rodney p 0 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 1 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0 Moronta p 0 0 0 0 Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 Selman p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 6 2 Totals 33 0 7 0

Washington 001 020 001—4 San Francisco 000 000 000—0

LOB_Washington 10, San Francisco 6. 2B_M.Adams (11), Samardzija (2). SB_T.Turner (23), Rendon (2), J.Soto (9).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Fedde W,2-2 6 6 0 0 0 2 Dan.Hudson H,9 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rodney H,8 1 1 0 0 0 0 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 0 0 San Francisco Samardzija L,8-9 4 3 1 1 3 3 Coonrod 1 1 2 2 3 2 Gott 2 0 0 0 0 0 Moronta 1 0 0 0 2 1 Selman 1 2 1 1 0 2

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Gerry Davis; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:12. A_32,366 (41,915).