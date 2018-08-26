Nationals 15, Mets 0

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton rf 6 2 4 2 A.Rsrio ss 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 4 2 2 0 McNeil 2b 2 0 1 0 Ju.Mllr p 1 0 0 0 Jo.Ryes 2b 1 0 0 0 K.Hrrra p 0 0 0 0 Cnforto lf 3 0 0 0 Glover p 0 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 5 2 3 0 Bruce 1b 4 0 1 0 Zmmrman 1b 4 0 1 0 A.Jcksn cf 4 0 1 0 J.Soto lf 4 2 1 2 J.Btsta rf 4 0 0 0 M.Tylor cf 3 0 0 0 Nido c 4 0 0 0 Harper ph-cf 2 2 2 3 Matz p 1 0 0 0 Difo 2b-ss 5 2 2 3 Flores ph 0 0 0 0 Kieboom c 4 1 0 1 Sewald p 0 0 0 0 J.Rdrgz p 2 0 0 0 Bashlor p 0 0 0 0 Stvnson ph 1 0 0 0 Oswalt p 0 0 0 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Mar.Ryn ph-2b 1 2 1 4 Totals 42 15 16 15 Totals 30 0 3 0

Washington 000 001 086—15 New York 000 000 000— 0

DP_New York 1. LOB_Washington 5, New York 8. 2B_T.Turner (19), Zimmerman (12), Harper (26). HR_Eaton (5), Difo (5), Mar.Reynolds (12). SB_Eaton (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Rodriguez W,2-1 6 2 0 0 4 3 Holland H,3 1 0 0 0 1 2 Miller 1 0 0 0 0 2 Herrera 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Glover 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 New York Matz L,5-11 7 5 1 1 1 7 Sewald 1-3 3 5 5 2 1 Bashlor 2-3 2 3 3 0 2 Oswalt 1 6 6 6 1 0

HBP_by Bashlor (Reynolds). WP_Rodriguez.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:25. A_23,192 (41,922).