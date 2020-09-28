https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15602143.php
National League Team Statistics
Through September 27
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|2023
|286
|551
|106
|7
|86
|278
|.272
|Atlanta
|2074
|348
|556
|130
|3
|103
|338
|.268
|Washington
|1968
|293
|519
|112
|12
|66
|279
|.264
|San Francisco
|2019
|299
|532
|107
|14
|81
|290
|.263
|Colorado
|2057
|275
|528
|84
|16
|63
|264
|.257
|San Diego
|1972
|325
|506
|103
|12
|95
|312
|.257
|Philadelphia
|1948
|306
|500
|90
|10
|82
|289
|.257
|L.A. Dodgers
|2042
|349
|523
|97
|6
|118
|327
|.256
|Miami
|1935
|263
|472
|82
|5
|60
|247
|.244
|Arizona
|1997
|269
|482
|101
|12
|58
|255
|.241
|St. Louis
|1752
|240
|410
|73
|7
|51
|231
|.234
|Milwaukee
|1920
|247
|429
|83
|5
|75
|238
|.223
|Pittsburgh
|1932
|219
|425
|76
|6
|59
|210
|.220
|Chicago Cubs
|1918
|265
|422
|82
|8
|74
|248
|.220
|Cincinnati
|1842
|243
|390
|76
|3
|90
|237
|.212
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|43
|17
|538.2
|424
|145
|517
|3.02
|Cincinnati
|31
|29
|504.0
|401
|213
|615
|3.84
|San Diego
|37
|23
|520.1
|456
|170
|565
|3.86
|St. Louis
|30
|28
|473.0
|376
|204
|464
|3.90
|Chicago Cubs
|34
|26
|518.1
|451
|182
|523
|3.99
|Milwaukee
|29
|31
|517.1
|446
|189
|614
|4.16
|Atlanta
|35
|25
|524.1
|494
|220
|506
|4.41
|San Francisco
|29
|31
|517.2
|474
|210
|488
|4.64
|Pittsburgh
|19
|41
|513.0
|451
|249
|536
|4.68
|Arizona
|25
|35
|518.1
|506
|235
|524
|4.84
|Miami
|31
|29
|504.0
|506
|226
|451
|4.86
|N.Y. Mets
|26
|34
|513.1
|511
|219
|574
|4.98
|Washington
|26
|34
|503.2
|548
|216
|508
|5.09
|Philadelphia
|28
|32
|497.0
|550
|185
|532
|5.14
|Colorado
|26
|34
|526.1
|579
|205
|393
|5.59
