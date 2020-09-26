https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15599002.php
National League Team Statistics
Recommended Video:
Through September 25
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|1931
|275
|527
|101
|7
|80
|267
|.273
|Atlanta
|2008
|345
|543
|128
|3
|101
|336
|.270
|San Francisco
|1954
|293
|519
|106
|14
|78
|284
|.266
|Washington
|1882
|269
|492
|107
|12
|61
|256
|.261
|L.A. Dodgers
|1980
|337
|509
|95
|6
|113
|317
|.257
|Colorado
|1983
|262
|509
|78
|14
|61
|252
|.257
|San Diego
|1901
|314
|489
|99
|12
|91
|301
|.257
|Philadelphia
|1879
|303
|482
|88
|10
|81
|287
|.257
|Miami
|1863
|254
|453
|80
|5
|58
|238
|.243
|Arizona
|1927
|255
|461
|95
|12
|57
|243
|.239
|St. Louis
|1693
|235
|401
|73
|6
|50
|227
|.237
|Milwaukee
|1854
|242
|415
|80
|5
|73
|233
|.224
|Chicago Cubs
|1852
|250
|409
|82
|8
|70
|236
|.221
|Pittsburgh
|1856
|205
|403
|69
|6
|54
|197
|.217
|Cincinnati
|1774
|235
|375
|73
|3
|90
|229
|.211
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|41
|17
|520.2
|409
|140
|500
|3.02
|Cincinnati
|30
|28
|486.0
|386
|208
|595
|3.81
|Chicago Cubs
|33
|25
|501.1
|430
|169
|502
|3.82
|San Diego
|35
|23
|502.1
|443
|164
|541
|3.89
|St. Louis
|29
|27
|455.0
|362
|197
|445
|3.96
|Milwaukee
|28
|30
|500.1
|437
|186
|595
|4.21
|Atlanta
|35
|23
|506.1
|471
|210
|483
|4.35
|San Francisco
|29
|29
|499.2
|457
|206
|466
|4.67
|Pittsburgh
|18
|40
|496.0
|436
|245
|521
|4.70
|N.Y. Mets
|26
|31
|493.1
|484
|202
|547
|4.78
|Arizona
|24
|34
|500.1
|487
|233
|503
|4.80
|Miami
|30
|28
|487.0
|490
|215
|439
|4.82
|Washington
|23
|34
|480.2
|524
|209
|484
|5.13
|Philadelphia
|28
|30
|481.0
|534
|177
|511
|5.15
|Colorado
|25
|33
|509.1
|558
|199
|380
|5.58
View Comments