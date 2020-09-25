Recommended Video:

Through September 24

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1931 275 527 101 7 80 267 .273
Atlanta 1966 337 532 125 3 99 329 .271
San Francisco 1903 283 507 103 14 74 275 .266
Washington 1882 269 492 107 12 61 256 .261
San Diego 1849 304 476 96 11 89 292 .257
Philadelphia 1846 299 475 87 9 81 284 .257
L.A. Dodgers 1944 328 497 94 6 108 309 .256
Colorado 1931 257 495 74 14 60 247 .256
Miami 1830 250 450 80 5 57 234 .246
St. Louis 1640 226 387 70 5 49 219 .236
Arizona 1870 240 439 94 11 54 229 .235
Milwaukee 1806 238 407 80 5 71 229 .225
Chicago Cubs 1816 240 399 81 8 65 228 .220
Pittsburgh 1824 202 397 68 6 53 194 .218
Cincinnati 1738 228 366 72 3 87 222 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 40 17 511.2 397 140 490 3.04
San Diego 34 22 489.1 431 159 525 3.83
Cincinnati 29 28 477.0 378 204 581 3.85
Chicago Cubs 32 25 492.1 427 168 495 3.89
St. Louis 28 26 441.0 354 190 431 4.00
Milwaukee 27 29 486.1 423 180 579 4.16
Atlanta 34 23 495.1 464 203 476 4.38
San Francisco 28 28 486.1 444 199 456 4.63
Pittsburgh 18 39 487.1 432 235 514 4.71
N.Y. Mets 26 31 493.1 484 202 547 4.78
Arizona 22 34 486.1 473 226 486 4.85
Miami 29 28 477.0 483 210 429 4.89
Philadelphia 28 29 473.0 525 173 499 5.12
Washington 23 34 480.2 524 209 484 5.13
Colorado 25 31 497.1 536 187 372 5.45