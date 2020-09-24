Recommended Video:

Through September 23

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1892 272 515 98 7 79 264 .272
Atlanta 1933 335 526 124 3 99 327 .272
San Francisco 1864 279 497 99 14 73 272 .267
Washington 1850 267 486 105 12 61 254 .263
San Diego 1849 304 476 96 11 89 292 .257
Philadelphia 1846 299 475 87 9 81 284 .257
L.A. Dodgers 1913 323 489 91 6 107 304 .256
Colorado 1887 252 482 72 14 60 242 .255
Miami 1792 246 441 79 5 56 230 .246
St. Louis 1606 222 377 68 5 48 215 .235
Arizona 1870 240 439 94 11 54 229 .235
Milwaukee 1771 236 398 79 5 71 227 .225
Chicago Cubs 1788 240 397 79 8 65 228 .222
Pittsburgh 1790 195 383 67 6 49 187 .214
Cincinnati 1738 228 366 72 3 87 222 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 39 17 502.2 394 137 474 3.08
San Diego 34 22 489.1 431 159 525 3.83
Chicago Cubs 32 24 484.1 413 166 488 3.83
Cincinnati 29 28 477.0 378 204 581 3.85
St. Louis 27 26 432.0 345 187 421 4.04
Milwaukee 27 28 478.1 413 175 568 4.16
Atlanta 34 22 486.1 455 201 466 4.44
San Francisco 28 27 475.1 431 197 440 4.66
Pittsburgh 17 39 478.1 430 232 506 4.80
N.Y. Mets 25 31 484.1 478 200 541 4.83
Arizona 22 34 486.1 473 226 486 4.85
Miami 28 28 468.0 477 204 416 4.94
Philadelphia 28 29 473.0 525 173 499 5.12
Washington 23 33 471.2 512 206 479 5.17
Colorado 24 31 486.1 526 182 364 5.50