Through September 22

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1859 267 509 97 7 76 259 .274
Atlanta 1900 326 516 123 3 98 318 .272
San Francisco 1830 272 486 96 13 71 265 .266
Washington 1818 264 480 103 12 60 251 .264
San Diego 1815 302 469 94 11 88 290 .258
L.A. Dodgers 1879 319 482 91 6 104 300 .257
Philadelphia 1804 287 461 85 9 76 272 .256
Colorado 1852 250 473 68 14 60 240 .255
Miami 1759 242 434 78 5 54 226 .247
St. Louis 1571 219 368 66 5 48 212 .234
Arizona 1834 233 427 94 9 51 222 .233
Milwaukee 1740 235 393 78 5 71 226 .226
Chicago Cubs 1756 239 392 77 8 64 227 .223
Pittsburgh 1761 193 376 66 6 47 185 .214
Cincinnati 1707 222 360 71 3 84 216 .211

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 39 16 493.2 388 134 467 3.04
San Diego 34 21 480.1 421 155 513 3.80
Chicago Cubs 32 23 476.1 406 165 485 3.85
St. Louis 27 25 424.0 331 184 413 3.86
Cincinnati 28 28 468.0 373 203 569 3.90
Milwaukee 27 27 470.1 407 172 560 4.13
Atlanta 33 22 477.1 448 200 456 4.45
San Francisco 27 27 466.1 422 196 437 4.71
N.Y. Mets 25 30 475.1 467 197 531 4.77
Miami 28 27 460.0 467 198 411 4.85
Pittsburgh 16 39 469.1 425 227 497 4.87
Arizona 21 34 477.1 466 224 478 4.88
Washington 23 32 462.2 498 201 473 5.04
Philadelphia 27 29 464.0 519 172 490 5.16
Colorado 24 30 478.1 515 176 358 5.46