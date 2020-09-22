Recommended Video:

Through September 21

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1829 262 499 96 7 73 254 .273
Atlanta 1861 315 501 120 3 93 308 .269
San Francisco 1798 267 476 93 13 69 260 .265
Washington 1762 251 465 97 11 58 239 .264
San Diego 1787 300 465 93 11 88 288 .260
Colorado 1818 248 465 67 14 60 238 .256
Philadelphia 1746 279 447 83 9 74 265 .256
L.A. Dodgers 1846 312 471 89 6 100 293 .255
Miami 1725 241 424 78 5 53 225 .246
St. Louis 1541 214 361 63 4 48 207 .234
Arizona 1799 226 416 93 8 50 215 .231
Milwaukee 1710 232 388 75 5 70 223 .227
Chicago Cubs 1727 237 387 77 8 63 225 .224
Pittsburgh 1732 190 371 64 6 46 182 .214
Cincinnati 1674 220 356 68 3 83 214 .213

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 38 16 484.2 383 131 454 3.06
San Diego 34 20 471.1 411 151 504 3.80
Chicago Cubs 32 22 468.0 401 162 475 3.87
Cincinnati 28 27 459.0 368 201 558 3.92
St. Louis 26 25 415.0 325 182 404 3.95
Milwaukee 26 27 461.1 403 171 546 4.19
Atlanta 32 22 468.1 438 198 446 4.52
Miami 28 26 452.0 452 196 405 4.76
San Francisco 26 27 457.1 414 193 427 4.76
N.Y. Mets 24 30 466.1 462 196 519 4.84
Pittsburgh 15 39 460.1 420 224 489 4.93
Arizona 20 34 468.1 460 221 469 4.98
Washington 21 32 447.2 484 194 457 5.07
Philadelphia 27 27 450.2 504 167 476 5.11
Colorado 24 29 470.1 505 170 354 5.45