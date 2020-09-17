Recommended Video:

Through September 16

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1669 242 466 91 5 68 234 .279
San Francisco 1629 245 437 89 12 64 238 .268
Atlanta 1722 286 462 105 3 84 279 .268
San Diego 1683 286 443 89 11 85 276 .263
Washington 1582 219 412 85 10 53 209 .260
Colorado 1650 225 425 63 13 57 216 .258
Philadelphia 1559 251 399 76 7 67 240 .256
L.A. Dodgers 1702 279 430 80 4 93 264 .253
Miami 1516 211 372 70 5 47 197 .245
St. Louis 1366 192 330 59 4 43 186 .242
Arizona 1667 213 386 88 7 46 204 .232
Chicago Cubs 1602 230 368 72 8 63 218 .230
Milwaukee 1586 210 357 70 5 62 202 .225
Pittsburgh 1567 173 342 59 6 42 166 .218
Cincinnati 1552 200 329 62 3 75 194 .212

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 35 15 449.2 352 130 425 2.98
San Diego 32 19 443.1 395 140 468 3.88
Chicago Cubs 30 20 432.0 374 154 436 3.98
Cincinnati 25 26 423.0 345 188 514 4.04
St. Louis 22 23 367.0 292 160 352 4.05
Milwaukee 23 26 426.1 374 163 505 4.29
Atlanta 29 21 433.1 411 180 413 4.61
Miami 25 22 398.0 388 174 359 4.61
N.Y. Mets 22 27 421.1 418 163 452 4.70
San Francisco 24 24 414.1 381 175 388 4.76
Arizona 19 31 435.1 429 213 442 5.09
Pittsburgh 14 34 411.1 387 208 430 5.10
Philadelphia 24 24 401.2 461 142 419 5.13
Washington 18 29 404.2 442 174 410 5.14
Colorado 22 26 425.1 457 148 331 5.35