Through September 14

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1599 236 445 88 5 66 228 .278
Atlanta 1652 280 443 101 3 83 274 .268
San Francisco 1588 236 422 85 12 61 230 .266
San Diego 1619 280 431 85 11 83 270 .266
Washington 1514 214 398 84 10 51 204 .263
Colorado 1585 221 408 61 13 56 212 .257
Philadelphia 1492 243 382 72 7 65 232 .256
L.A. Dodgers 1632 269 413 78 4 90 254 .253
Miami 1453 203 359 67 5 44 189 .247
St. Louis 1283 185 314 56 4 41 179 .245
Arizona 1592 195 364 84 7 39 187 .229
Chicago Cubs 1534 221 348 69 8 62 210 .227
Pittsburgh 1506 172 334 57 6 42 165 .222
Milwaukee 1502 184 331 65 5 55 177 .220
Cincinnati 1495 195 317 60 3 74 189 .212

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 33 15 431.2 340 125 411 3.02
St. Louis 21 21 346.0 266 149 329 3.69
San Diego 32 17 425.1 378 136 449 3.87
Chicago Cubs 28 20 413.0 358 146 420 4.03
Cincinnati 23 26 405.0 337 184 494 4.20
Milwaukee 21 25 403.1 358 157 481 4.40
Atlanta 28 20 416.1 400 179 397 4.67
Miami 24 21 380.0 371 166 338 4.71
N.Y. Mets 21 26 404.1 401 159 432 4.72
San Francisco 23 24 405.1 375 167 371 4.80
Arizona 17 31 417.1 405 208 430 5.00
Pittsburgh 14 32 395.1 375 206 412 5.17
Washington 17 28 386.2 424 167 386 5.19
Philadelphia 23 23 383.2 440 138 406 5.23
Colorado 21 25 407.1 445 143 319 5.50