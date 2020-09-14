Recommended Video:

Through September 13

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1599 236 445 88 5 66 228 .278
Atlanta 1622 279 438 101 3 82 273 .270
San Francisco 1588 236 422 85 12 61 230 .266
San Diego 1584 273 421 82 11 81 264 .266
Washington 1514 214 398 84 10 51 204 .263
Philadelphia 1461 241 378 71 7 63 230 .259
Colorado 1585 221 408 61 13 56 212 .257
L.A. Dodgers 1602 267 409 76 4 90 253 .255
St. Louis 1217 181 299 55 4 41 175 .246
Miami 1420 197 350 64 5 42 183 .246
Arizona 1592 195 364 84 7 39 187 .229
Chicago Cubs 1534 221 348 69 8 62 210 .227
Milwaukee 1446 180 323 61 5 54 173 .223
Pittsburgh 1453 167 322 56 6 39 160 .222
Cincinnati 1449 183 307 60 3 69 179 .212

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 33 14 423.2 330 125 401 2.97
St. Louis 20 20 329.1 258 140 306 3.80
San Diego 31 17 416.1 374 132 435 3.93
Chicago Cubs 28 20 413.0 358 146 420 4.03
Cincinnati 21 26 391.0 325 179 469 4.24
Milwaukee 20 24 386.1 343 152 454 4.54
Atlanta 28 19 408.1 385 170 388 4.56
N.Y. Mets 21 26 404.1 401 159 432 4.72
Miami 23 21 371.0 367 166 330 4.78
San Francisco 23 24 405.1 375 167 371 4.80
Arizona 17 31 417.1 405 208 430 5.00
Pittsburgh 14 30 382.2 365 193 396 5.08
Washington 17 28 386.2 424 167 386 5.19
Philadelphia 23 22 375.2 431 136 394 5.20
Colorado 21 25 407.1 445 143 319 5.50