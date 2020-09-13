Recommended Video:

Through September 12

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1562 233 433 87 5 66 225 .277
San Francisco 1542 235 417 83 12 61 229 .270
Atlanta 1585 271 428 98 3 80 265 .270
San Diego 1539 264 407 80 11 80 256 .264
Washington 1480 210 390 83 10 50 201 .264
Philadelphia 1417 239 371 70 7 62 228 .262
Colorado 1551 218 400 59 13 55 209 .258
L.A. Dodgers 1567 259 397 73 4 87 245 .253
St. Louis 1185 176 291 54 4 41 170 .246
Miami 1370 187 334 60 5 41 173 .244
Arizona 1562 192 359 82 7 39 184 .230
Milwaukee 1420 180 323 61 5 54 173 .227
Chicago Cubs 1497 209 338 65 8 61 199 .226
Pittsburgh 1422 167 317 55 6 39 160 .223
Cincinnati 1409 173 294 58 3 66 170 .209

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 32 14 414.2 326 124 391 3.02
St. Louis 20 19 320.1 245 135 292 3.62
San Diego 29 17 402.1 369 129 422 4.05
Chicago Cubs 27 20 404.0 358 143 415 4.12
Cincinnati 20 26 382.0 317 172 461 4.22
Milwaukee 20 23 377.1 333 145 446 4.48
Atlanta 27 19 399.1 377 165 379 4.60
N.Y. Mets 21 25 396.1 394 153 426 4.66
San Francisco 23 22 393.1 361 161 362 4.78
Miami 21 21 357.0 360 161 317 4.92
Pittsburgh 14 29 374.2 353 185 381 4.92
Arizona 17 30 408.1 396 202 422 4.96
Philadelphia 23 20 363.2 415 130 379 5.12
Washington 17 27 377.2 414 163 372 5.12
Colorado 21 24 398.1 439 133 312 5.56