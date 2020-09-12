Recommended Video:

Through September 11

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1529 231 426 85 5 66 223 .279
San Francisco 1542 235 417 83 12 61 229 .270
Atlanta 1549 269 419 97 3 80 263 .270
Washington 1448 209 385 82 10 50 200 .266
San Diego 1539 264 407 80 11 80 256 .264
Colorado 1514 216 394 59 13 55 207 .260
Philadelphia 1376 227 357 67 7 60 215 .259
L.A. Dodgers 1533 254 387 71 3 85 240 .252
St. Louis 1153 169 282 53 4 37 163 .245
Miami 1336 181 324 58 5 39 168 .243
Arizona 1529 189 352 81 7 39 181 .230
Milwaukee 1386 178 315 61 5 53 171 .227
Chicago Cubs 1462 205 330 65 8 59 195 .226
Pittsburgh 1389 163 309 54 6 36 156 .222
Cincinnati 1380 172 291 57 3 66 169 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 32 13 405.2 315 120 385 2.95
St. Louis 19 19 311.1 242 131 284 3.70
San Diego 29 17 402.1 369 129 422 4.05
Cincinnati 20 25 374.0 308 166 453 4.14
Chicago Cubs 26 20 395.0 350 143 406 4.17
Milwaukee 20 22 368.1 325 143 435 4.50
Atlanta 26 19 390.1 372 161 367 4.68
N.Y. Mets 21 24 388.1 384 150 416 4.68
Miami 21 20 348.0 347 153 312 4.76
San Francisco 23 22 393.1 361 161 362 4.78
Pittsburgh 14 28 366.2 340 180 373 4.86
Arizona 17 29 399.1 386 196 413 4.91
Philadelphia 22 20 354.2 405 127 371 5.13
Washington 17 26 368.2 404 163 360 5.15
Colorado 21 23 387.1 431 129 302 5.62