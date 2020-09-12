https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15561713.php
National League Team Statistics
Through September 11
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|1529
|231
|426
|85
|5
|66
|223
|.279
|San Francisco
|1542
|235
|417
|83
|12
|61
|229
|.270
|Atlanta
|1549
|269
|419
|97
|3
|80
|263
|.270
|Washington
|1448
|209
|385
|82
|10
|50
|200
|.266
|San Diego
|1539
|264
|407
|80
|11
|80
|256
|.264
|Colorado
|1514
|216
|394
|59
|13
|55
|207
|.260
|Philadelphia
|1376
|227
|357
|67
|7
|60
|215
|.259
|L.A. Dodgers
|1533
|254
|387
|71
|3
|85
|240
|.252
|St. Louis
|1153
|169
|282
|53
|4
|37
|163
|.245
|Miami
|1336
|181
|324
|58
|5
|39
|168
|.243
|Arizona
|1529
|189
|352
|81
|7
|39
|181
|.230
|Milwaukee
|1386
|178
|315
|61
|5
|53
|171
|.227
|Chicago Cubs
|1462
|205
|330
|65
|8
|59
|195
|.226
|Pittsburgh
|1389
|163
|309
|54
|6
|36
|156
|.222
|Cincinnati
|1380
|172
|291
|57
|3
|66
|169
|.211
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|32
|13
|405.2
|315
|120
|385
|2.95
|St. Louis
|19
|19
|311.1
|242
|131
|284
|3.70
|San Diego
|29
|17
|402.1
|369
|129
|422
|4.05
|Cincinnati
|20
|25
|374.0
|308
|166
|453
|4.14
|Chicago Cubs
|26
|20
|395.0
|350
|143
|406
|4.17
|Milwaukee
|20
|22
|368.1
|325
|143
|435
|4.50
|Atlanta
|26
|19
|390.1
|372
|161
|367
|4.68
|N.Y. Mets
|21
|24
|388.1
|384
|150
|416
|4.68
|Miami
|21
|20
|348.0
|347
|153
|312
|4.76
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|393.1
|361
|161
|362
|4.78
|Pittsburgh
|14
|28
|366.2
|340
|180
|373
|4.86
|Arizona
|17
|29
|399.1
|386
|196
|413
|4.91
|Philadelphia
|22
|20
|354.2
|405
|127
|371
|5.13
|Washington
|17
|26
|368.2
|404
|163
|360
|5.15
|Colorado
|21
|23
|387.1
|431
|129
|302
|5.62
