National League Team Statistics
Through September 10
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|1482
|213
|407
|80
|5
|63
|206
|.275
|San Francisco
|1510
|234
|409
|81
|12
|60
|228
|.271
|Atlanta
|1467
|255
|396
|94
|3
|75
|249
|.270
|Washington
|1368
|195
|365
|76
|8
|47
|186
|.267
|San Diego
|1508
|258
|400
|78
|11
|78
|250
|.265
|Colorado
|1479
|208
|383
|57
|12
|53
|199
|.259
|Philadelphia
|1277
|207
|324
|56
|7
|57
|196
|.254
|L.A. Dodgers
|1499
|252
|378
|70
|3
|83
|238
|.252
|St. Louis
|1069
|153
|260
|49
|4
|31
|147
|.243
|Miami
|1249
|169
|300
|55
|5
|38
|156
|.240
|Milwaukee
|1358
|177
|311
|60
|5
|53
|170
|.229
|Arizona
|1464
|180
|334
|77
|5
|38
|172
|.228
|Chicago Cubs
|1395
|197
|315
|62
|6
|59
|187
|.226
|Pittsburgh
|1355
|160
|302
|53
|6
|35
|153
|.223
|Cincinnati
|1314
|164
|274
|54
|2
|65
|161
|.209
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|32
|12
|397.2
|304
|119
|380
|2.92
|St. Louis
|18
|17
|288.1
|218
|123
|260
|3.65
|Cincinnati
|19
|24
|357.0
|293
|156
|436
|4.11
|San Diego
|28
|17
|393.1
|361
|128
|408
|4.12
|Chicago Cubs
|25
|19
|377.2
|337
|136
|386
|4.24
|Milwaukee
|19
|22
|359.1
|323
|143
|419
|4.61
|Atlanta
|25
|18
|369.2
|352
|150
|352
|4.63
|Miami
|19
|19
|325.0
|314
|147
|294
|4.68
|San Francisco
|23
|21
|385.1
|354
|160
|351
|4.76
|N.Y. Mets
|20
|24
|379.1
|379
|147
|406
|4.77
|Pittsburgh
|14
|27
|358.2
|333
|175
|365
|4.87
|Arizona
|15
|29
|381.1
|374
|186
|401
|5.03
|Washington
|16
|25
|347.2
|381
|148
|345
|5.10
|Philadelphia
|21
|18
|333.0
|381
|117
|350
|5.14
|Colorado
|20
|23
|378.1
|423
|127
|295
|5.66
