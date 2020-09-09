https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15552270.php
National League Team Statistics
Through September 8
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|1449
|206
|397
|79
|5
|59
|199
|.274
|San Francisco
|1473
|224
|396
|78
|12
|59
|218
|.269
|Washington
|1368
|195
|365
|76
|8
|47
|186
|.267
|San Diego
|1478
|253
|392
|76
|10
|77
|245
|.265
|Atlanta
|1420
|226
|373
|92
|3
|68
|221
|.263
|Colorado
|1444
|205
|375
|56
|12
|51
|196
|.260
|Philadelphia
|1277
|207
|324
|56
|7
|57
|196
|.254
|L.A. Dodgers
|1459
|246
|369
|70
|3
|81
|232
|.253
|St. Louis
|1069
|153
|260
|49
|4
|31
|147
|.243
|Miami
|1211
|160
|287
|52
|4
|36
|147
|.237
|Arizona
|1429
|176
|328
|75
|4
|38
|169
|.230
|Chicago Cubs
|1365
|197
|312
|62
|6
|59
|187
|.229
|Pittsburgh
|1324
|159
|298
|52
|6
|35
|152
|.225
|Milwaukee
|1313
|158
|290
|52
|5
|48
|152
|.221
|Cincinnati
|1284
|161
|270
|54
|2
|64
|158
|.210
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|31
|12
|387.2
|298
|116
|371
|2.93
|St. Louis
|18
|17
|288.1
|218
|123
|260
|3.65
|Miami
|19
|18
|317.0
|291
|138
|285
|4.03
|San Diego
|27
|17
|384.1
|353
|126
|396
|4.14
|Cincinnati
|18
|24
|348.0
|290
|156
|426
|4.22
|Chicago Cubs
|25
|18
|368.2
|333
|133
|372
|4.27
|Atlanta
|24
|18
|360.2
|339
|146
|345
|4.52
|Milwaukee
|18
|22
|350.1
|321
|143
|408
|4.73
|N.Y. Mets
|19
|24
|370.1
|365
|144
|399
|4.74
|Pittsburgh
|14
|26
|349.2
|322
|172
|355
|4.79
|San Francisco
|22
|21
|376.1
|349
|157
|343
|4.85
|Arizona
|15
|28
|371.1
|365
|181
|390
|5.04
|Washington
|16
|25
|347.2
|381
|148
|345
|5.10
|Philadelphia
|21
|18
|333.0
|381
|117
|350
|5.14
|Colorado
|20
|22
|370.1
|415
|123
|291
|5.66
