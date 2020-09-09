Recommended Video:

Through September 8

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1449 206 397 79 5 59 199 .274
San Francisco 1473 224 396 78 12 59 218 .269
Washington 1368 195 365 76 8 47 186 .267
San Diego 1478 253 392 76 10 77 245 .265
Atlanta 1420 226 373 92 3 68 221 .263
Colorado 1444 205 375 56 12 51 196 .260
Philadelphia 1277 207 324 56 7 57 196 .254
L.A. Dodgers 1459 246 369 70 3 81 232 .253
St. Louis 1069 153 260 49 4 31 147 .243
Miami 1211 160 287 52 4 36 147 .237
Arizona 1429 176 328 75 4 38 169 .230
Chicago Cubs 1365 197 312 62 6 59 187 .229
Pittsburgh 1324 159 298 52 6 35 152 .225
Milwaukee 1313 158 290 52 5 48 152 .221
Cincinnati 1284 161 270 54 2 64 158 .210

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 31 12 387.2 298 116 371 2.93
St. Louis 18 17 288.1 218 123 260 3.65
Miami 19 18 317.0 291 138 285 4.03
San Diego 27 17 384.1 353 126 396 4.14
Cincinnati 18 24 348.0 290 156 426 4.22
Chicago Cubs 25 18 368.2 333 133 372 4.27
Atlanta 24 18 360.2 339 146 345 4.52
Milwaukee 18 22 350.1 321 143 408 4.73
N.Y. Mets 19 24 370.1 365 144 399 4.74
Pittsburgh 14 26 349.2 322 172 355 4.79
San Francisco 22 21 376.1 349 157 343 4.85
Arizona 15 28 371.1 365 181 390 5.04
Washington 16 25 347.2 381 148 345 5.10
Philadelphia 21 18 333.0 381 117 350 5.14
Colorado 20 22 370.1 415 123 291 5.66