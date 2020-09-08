Recommended Video:

Through September 7

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1417 204 391 78 5 57 197 .276
San Francisco 1438 218 385 77 11 56 212 .268
Washington 1340 190 358 72 8 47 181 .267
Atlanta 1389 226 369 91 3 68 221 .266
San Diego 1444 239 378 71 10 74 232 .262
Colorado 1409 200 366 54 12 50 191 .260
Philadelphia 1226 199 311 56 7 56 190 .254
L.A. Dodgers 1418 236 359 69 3 79 223 .253
St. Louis 1020 144 251 49 4 30 139 .246
Miami 1172 152 274 51 4 33 140 .234
Chicago Cubs 1337 194 308 62 4 59 184 .230
Arizona 1389 167 318 74 4 35 160 .229
Pittsburgh 1290 154 288 49 5 35 148 .223
Milwaukee 1280 155 280 50 5 48 149 .219
Cincinnati 1254 161 265 52 2 64 158 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 30 12 377.2 288 114 364 2.88
St. Louis 17 16 274.1 200 118 248 3.48
San Diego 26 17 375.1 344 125 383 4.12
Miami 18 18 308.0 287 136 275 4.15
Cincinnati 18 23 340.0 286 155 415 4.24
Chicago Cubs 24 18 359.2 328 128 363 4.38
Atlanta 24 17 351.2 326 143 336 4.48
N.Y. Mets 19 23 361.1 351 142 391 4.61
Milwaukee 18 21 342.1 313 140 398 4.63
Pittsburgh 13 26 340.2 312 169 342 4.83
San Francisco 21 21 367.1 339 153 335 4.85
Arizona 15 27 361.1 355 169 381 4.98
Philadelphia 20 17 319.0 360 112 332 5.08
Washington 15 25 338.2 375 145 333 5.16
Colorado 20 21 362.1 401 118 287 5.46