National League Team Statistics
Through September 7
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|1417
|204
|391
|78
|5
|57
|197
|.276
|San Francisco
|1438
|218
|385
|77
|11
|56
|212
|.268
|Washington
|1340
|190
|358
|72
|8
|47
|181
|.267
|Atlanta
|1389
|226
|369
|91
|3
|68
|221
|.266
|San Diego
|1444
|239
|378
|71
|10
|74
|232
|.262
|Colorado
|1409
|200
|366
|54
|12
|50
|191
|.260
|Philadelphia
|1226
|199
|311
|56
|7
|56
|190
|.254
|L.A. Dodgers
|1418
|236
|359
|69
|3
|79
|223
|.253
|St. Louis
|1020
|144
|251
|49
|4
|30
|139
|.246
|Miami
|1172
|152
|274
|51
|4
|33
|140
|.234
|Chicago Cubs
|1337
|194
|308
|62
|4
|59
|184
|.230
|Arizona
|1389
|167
|318
|74
|4
|35
|160
|.229
|Pittsburgh
|1290
|154
|288
|49
|5
|35
|148
|.223
|Milwaukee
|1280
|155
|280
|50
|5
|48
|149
|.219
|Cincinnati
|1254
|161
|265
|52
|2
|64
|158
|.211
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|30
|12
|377.2
|288
|114
|364
|2.88
|St. Louis
|17
|16
|274.1
|200
|118
|248
|3.48
|San Diego
|26
|17
|375.1
|344
|125
|383
|4.12
|Miami
|18
|18
|308.0
|287
|136
|275
|4.15
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|340.0
|286
|155
|415
|4.24
|Chicago Cubs
|24
|18
|359.2
|328
|128
|363
|4.38
|Atlanta
|24
|17
|351.2
|326
|143
|336
|4.48
|N.Y. Mets
|19
|23
|361.1
|351
|142
|391
|4.61
|Milwaukee
|18
|21
|342.1
|313
|140
|398
|4.63
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|340.2
|312
|169
|342
|4.83
|San Francisco
|21
|21
|367.1
|339
|153
|335
|4.85
|Arizona
|15
|27
|361.1
|355
|169
|381
|4.98
|Philadelphia
|20
|17
|319.0
|360
|112
|332
|5.08
|Washington
|15
|25
|338.2
|375
|145
|333
|5.16
|Colorado
|20
|21
|362.1
|401
|118
|287
|5.46
