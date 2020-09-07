https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15547487.php
National League Team Statistics
Through September 6
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|1373
|196
|378
|74
|5
|56
|190
|.275
|San Francisco
|1409
|214
|379
|76
|11
|56
|208
|.269
|Atlanta
|1355
|222
|361
|88
|2
|67
|217
|.266
|Washington
|1307
|184
|348
|68
|8
|47
|175
|.266
|San Diego
|1414
|238
|372
|70
|10
|74
|231
|.263
|Colorado
|1377
|200
|359
|53
|12
|50
|191
|.261
|Philadelphia
|1189
|190
|302
|55
|7
|53
|181
|.254
|L.A. Dodgers
|1418
|236
|359
|69
|3
|79
|223
|.253
|St. Louis
|990
|143
|244
|48
|4
|30
|138
|.246
|Miami
|1097
|143
|257
|47
|3
|32
|131
|.234
|Arizona
|1358
|165
|315
|73
|4
|34
|158
|.232
|Chicago Cubs
|1304
|189
|298
|59
|4
|59
|180
|.229
|Pittsburgh
|1290
|154
|288
|49
|5
|35
|148
|.223
|Milwaukee
|1280
|155
|280
|50
|5
|48
|149
|.219
|Cincinnati
|1254
|161
|265
|52
|2
|64
|158
|.211
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|30
|12
|377.2
|288
|114
|364
|2.88
|St. Louis
|17
|15
|266.1
|190
|113
|245
|3.48
|Miami
|17
|17
|288.1
|273
|127
|256
|4.18
|San Diego
|25
|17
|366.1
|337
|125
|371
|4.23
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|340.0
|286
|155
|415
|4.24
|Chicago Cubs
|23
|18
|350.2
|321
|128
|359
|4.47
|Atlanta
|24
|16
|341.2
|317
|136
|329
|4.53
|N.Y. Mets
|19
|22
|351.1
|342
|136
|385
|4.53
|Milwaukee
|18
|21
|342.1
|313
|140
|398
|4.63
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|340.2
|312
|169
|342
|4.83
|San Francisco
|20
|21
|358.1
|336
|148
|323
|4.92
|Arizona
|15
|26
|353.1
|349
|166
|371
|4.99
|Philadelphia
|19
|17
|309.0
|347
|110
|321
|5.04
|Washington
|14
|25
|329.2
|367
|142
|322
|5.27
|Colorado
|20
|20
|354.1
|395
|114
|279
|5.56
