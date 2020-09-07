Recommended Video:

Through September 6

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1373 196 378 74 5 56 190 .275
San Francisco 1409 214 379 76 11 56 208 .269
Atlanta 1355 222 361 88 2 67 217 .266
Washington 1307 184 348 68 8 47 175 .266
San Diego 1414 238 372 70 10 74 231 .263
Colorado 1377 200 359 53 12 50 191 .261
Philadelphia 1189 190 302 55 7 53 181 .254
L.A. Dodgers 1418 236 359 69 3 79 223 .253
St. Louis 990 143 244 48 4 30 138 .246
Miami 1097 143 257 47 3 32 131 .234
Arizona 1358 165 315 73 4 34 158 .232
Chicago Cubs 1304 189 298 59 4 59 180 .229
Pittsburgh 1290 154 288 49 5 35 148 .223
Milwaukee 1280 155 280 50 5 48 149 .219
Cincinnati 1254 161 265 52 2 64 158 .211

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 30 12 377.2 288 114 364 2.88
St. Louis 17 15 266.1 190 113 245 3.48
Miami 17 17 288.1 273 127 256 4.18
San Diego 25 17 366.1 337 125 371 4.23
Cincinnati 18 23 340.0 286 155 415 4.24
Chicago Cubs 23 18 350.2 321 128 359 4.47
Atlanta 24 16 341.2 317 136 329 4.53
N.Y. Mets 19 22 351.1 342 136 385 4.53
Milwaukee 18 21 342.1 313 140 398 4.63
Pittsburgh 13 26 340.2 312 169 342 4.83
San Francisco 20 21 358.1 336 148 323 4.92
Arizona 15 26 353.1 349 166 371 4.99
Philadelphia 19 17 309.0 347 110 321 5.04
Washington 14 25 329.2 367 142 322 5.27
Colorado 20 20 354.1 395 114 279 5.56