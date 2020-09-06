https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15546235.php
National League Team Statistics
Through September 5
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|1331
|182
|361
|67
|5
|51
|177
|.271
|San Francisco
|1377
|210
|369
|72
|11
|53
|204
|.268
|Washington
|1272
|181
|340
|67
|7
|47
|172
|.267
|Atlanta
|1320
|212
|348
|84
|2
|65
|207
|.264
|San Diego
|1379
|233
|363
|68
|10
|73
|226
|.263
|Colorado
|1339
|193
|347
|53
|11
|48
|184
|.259
|Philadelphia
|1159
|189
|298
|54
|7
|52
|180
|.257
|L.A. Dodgers
|1386
|230
|350
|68
|3
|75
|217
|.253
|St. Louis
|951
|136
|232
|44
|4
|28
|131
|.244
|Miami
|1097
|143
|257
|47
|3
|32
|131
|.234
|Arizona
|1325
|163
|307
|72
|4
|33
|156
|.232
|Chicago Cubs
|1271
|186
|292
|58
|4
|57
|177
|.230
|Pittsburgh
|1258
|151
|279
|48
|5
|35
|145
|.222
|Milwaukee
|1247
|154
|273
|50
|5
|48
|148
|.219
|Cincinnati
|1225
|159
|262
|51
|2
|63
|156
|.214
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|30
|11
|368.2
|276
|110
|353
|2.78
|St. Louis
|16
|15
|257.1
|184
|111
|233
|3.50
|Miami
|17
|17
|288.1
|273
|127
|256
|4.18
|San Diego
|24
|17
|357.1
|329
|124
|359
|4.26
|Cincinnati
|18
|22
|331.1
|277
|152
|407
|4.29
|Chicago Cubs
|23
|17
|341.2
|309
|126
|348
|4.40
|Atlanta
|23
|16
|332.2
|309
|136
|321
|4.57
|N.Y. Mets
|18
|22
|342.1
|338
|133
|371
|4.63
|Milwaukee
|18
|20
|334.1
|305
|135
|393
|4.63
|Philadelphia
|19
|16
|301.0
|330
|108
|307
|4.84
|Pittsburgh
|12
|26
|331.2
|309
|162
|330
|4.91
|San Francisco
|19
|21
|349.1
|328
|145
|310
|5.00
|Arizona
|15
|25
|345.1
|339
|164
|368
|5.00
|Washington
|14
|24
|321.2
|354
|133
|315
|5.12
|Colorado
|19
|20
|345.1
|386
|108
|273
|5.55
