Through September 5

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1331 182 361 67 5 51 177 .271
San Francisco 1377 210 369 72 11 53 204 .268
Washington 1272 181 340 67 7 47 172 .267
Atlanta 1320 212 348 84 2 65 207 .264
San Diego 1379 233 363 68 10 73 226 .263
Colorado 1339 193 347 53 11 48 184 .259
Philadelphia 1159 189 298 54 7 52 180 .257
L.A. Dodgers 1386 230 350 68 3 75 217 .253
St. Louis 951 136 232 44 4 28 131 .244
Miami 1097 143 257 47 3 32 131 .234
Arizona 1325 163 307 72 4 33 156 .232
Chicago Cubs 1271 186 292 58 4 57 177 .230
Pittsburgh 1258 151 279 48 5 35 145 .222
Milwaukee 1247 154 273 50 5 48 148 .219
Cincinnati 1225 159 262 51 2 63 156 .214

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 30 11 368.2 276 110 353 2.78
St. Louis 16 15 257.1 184 111 233 3.50
Miami 17 17 288.1 273 127 256 4.18
San Diego 24 17 357.1 329 124 359 4.26
Cincinnati 18 22 331.1 277 152 407 4.29
Chicago Cubs 23 17 341.2 309 126 348 4.40
Atlanta 23 16 332.2 309 136 321 4.57
N.Y. Mets 18 22 342.1 338 133 371 4.63
Milwaukee 18 20 334.1 305 135 393 4.63
Philadelphia 19 16 301.0 330 108 307 4.84
Pittsburgh 12 26 331.2 309 162 330 4.91
San Francisco 19 21 349.1 328 145 310 5.00
Arizona 15 25 345.1 339 164 368 5.00
Washington 14 24 321.2 354 133 315 5.12
Colorado 19 20 345.1 386 108 273 5.55