National League Team Statistics
Through September 4
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|1300
|177
|352
|63
|5
|51
|172
|.271
|San Francisco
|1344
|206
|360
|71
|9
|51
|200
|.268
|Atlanta
|1287
|208
|342
|83
|2
|62
|203
|.266
|Washington
|1231
|171
|326
|62
|7
|47
|162
|.265
|San Diego
|1342
|229
|352
|65
|10
|72
|222
|.262
|Colorado
|1305
|188
|340
|50
|11
|47
|180
|.261
|Philadelphia
|1125
|188
|291
|53
|7
|51
|179
|.259
|L.A. Dodgers
|1354
|228
|344
|65
|3
|75
|215
|.254
|St. Louis
|903
|127
|221
|42
|4
|26
|122
|.245
|Miami
|1062
|136
|249
|45
|3
|31
|126
|.234
|Arizona
|1294
|160
|301
|71
|4
|32
|153
|.233
|Chicago Cubs
|1220
|183
|283
|57
|4
|55
|174
|.232
|Pittsburgh
|1225
|149
|272
|47
|5
|34
|143
|.222
|Milwaukee
|1212
|151
|264
|48
|4
|46
|145
|.218
|Cincinnati
|1192
|153
|256
|50
|2
|59
|150
|.215
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|30
|10
|359.2
|269
|109
|339
|2.75
|St. Louis
|14
|15
|243.1
|175
|104
|218
|3.59
|San Diego
|24
|16
|349.1
|318
|120
|349
|4.15
|Miami
|16
|17
|279.1
|267
|122
|246
|4.22
|Chicago Cubs
|23
|15
|328.2
|298
|118
|334
|4.33
|Cincinnati
|17
|22
|322.1
|270
|146
|399
|4.36
|Atlanta
|23
|15
|323.2
|295
|132
|311
|4.42
|Milwaukee
|18
|19
|326.1
|299
|129
|378
|4.63
|N.Y. Mets
|17
|22
|333.1
|331
|129
|358
|4.73
|Philadelphia
|19
|15
|293.0
|321
|105
|303
|4.82
|Pittsburgh
|12
|25
|322.2
|303
|158
|320
|4.88
|Arizona
|15
|24
|337.1
|330
|160
|360
|5.02
|San Francisco
|18
|21
|340.1
|322
|141
|302
|5.05
|Washington
|13
|24
|312.2
|348
|128
|308
|5.15
|Colorado
|18
|20
|336.1
|380
|105
|265
|5.65
