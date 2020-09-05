Recommended Video:

Through September 4

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1300 177 352 63 5 51 172 .271
San Francisco 1344 206 360 71 9 51 200 .268
Atlanta 1287 208 342 83 2 62 203 .266
Washington 1231 171 326 62 7 47 162 .265
San Diego 1342 229 352 65 10 72 222 .262
Colorado 1305 188 340 50 11 47 180 .261
Philadelphia 1125 188 291 53 7 51 179 .259
L.A. Dodgers 1354 228 344 65 3 75 215 .254
St. Louis 903 127 221 42 4 26 122 .245
Miami 1062 136 249 45 3 31 126 .234
Arizona 1294 160 301 71 4 32 153 .233
Chicago Cubs 1220 183 283 57 4 55 174 .232
Pittsburgh 1225 149 272 47 5 34 143 .222
Milwaukee 1212 151 264 48 4 46 145 .218
Cincinnati 1192 153 256 50 2 59 150 .215

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 30 10 359.2 269 109 339 2.75
St. Louis 14 15 243.1 175 104 218 3.59
San Diego 24 16 349.1 318 120 349 4.15
Miami 16 17 279.1 267 122 246 4.22
Chicago Cubs 23 15 328.2 298 118 334 4.33
Cincinnati 17 22 322.1 270 146 399 4.36
Atlanta 23 15 323.2 295 132 311 4.42
Milwaukee 18 19 326.1 299 129 378 4.63
N.Y. Mets 17 22 333.1 331 129 358 4.73
Philadelphia 19 15 293.0 321 105 303 4.82
Pittsburgh 12 25 322.2 303 158 320 4.88
Arizona 15 24 337.1 330 160 360 5.02
San Francisco 18 21 340.1 322 141 302 5.05
Washington 13 24 312.2 348 128 308 5.15
Colorado 18 20 336.1 380 105 265 5.65