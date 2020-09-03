Recommended Video:

Through September 2

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1227 165 329 60 5 47 160 .268
San Francisco 1308 201 348 67 9 50 195 .266
San Diego 1273 222 338 62 10 69 215 .266
Atlanta 1228 192 323 79 2 55 188 .263
Colorado 1271 182 333 50 11 44 174 .262
Washington 1137 155 298 57 6 44 147 .262
Philadelphia 1054 177 275 50 7 50 171 .261
St. Louis 875 126 219 42 4 25 121 .250
L.A. Dodgers 1282 213 318 64 3 69 201 .248
Miami 1027 132 241 43 3 29 122 .235
Arizona 1226 153 285 66 4 31 146 .232
Chicago Cubs 1152 177 263 54 4 54 169 .228
Pittsburgh 1137 137 248 40 3 33 133 .218
Cincinnati 1140 146 245 48 2 56 143 .215
Milwaukee 1175 144 252 47 4 45 139 .214

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 28 10 341.2 258 104 321 2.71
St. Louis 14 14 235.1 166 101 212 3.56
Miami 16 16 271.1 261 116 233 4.18
Atlanta 22 14 309.2 277 126 300 4.30
San Diego 23 15 332.1 305 114 339 4.31
Chicago Cubs 22 14 311.2 286 114 315 4.42
Cincinnati 16 21 308.1 256 142 381 4.47
N.Y. Mets 16 21 314.1 316 116 338 4.67
Milwaukee 17 19 317.1 295 127 369 4.76
Philadelphia 17 15 274.0 302 100 282 4.89
Arizona 14 23 320.1 307 152 346 5.00
San Francisco 18 20 331.1 310 139 298 5.03
Pittsburgh 10 24 299.2 281 150 294 5.05
Washington 12 22 290.0 320 115 280 5.06
Colorado 18 19 328.1 365 104 260 5.51