National League Team Statistics
Through August 30
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|Washington
|1038
|149
|279
|53
|6
|40
|141
|.269
|San Diego
|1205
|205
|320
|60
|8
|66
|198
|.266
|N.Y. Mets
|1120
|148
|296
|52
|5
|42
|144
|.264
|Philadelphia
|961
|160
|253
|43
|7
|45
|154
|.263
|Colorado
|1170
|168
|306
|46
|10
|40
|160
|.262
|Atlanta
|1111
|169
|287
|73
|1
|47
|165
|.258
|San Francisco
|1216
|172
|308
|58
|8
|45
|166
|.253
|L.A. Dodgers
|1220
|204
|306
|59
|3
|68
|193
|.251
|Miami
|929
|123
|221
|37
|3
|25
|113
|.238
|St. Louis
|759
|100
|180
|33
|4
|20
|96
|.237
|Arizona
|1158
|148
|275
|65
|4
|28
|141
|.237
|Chicago Cubs
|1069
|161
|241
|49
|4
|51
|155
|.225
|Pittsburgh
|1029
|123
|225
|33
|3
|29
|119
|.219
|Cincinnati
|1046
|135
|226
|43
|2
|53
|132
|.216
|Milwaukee
|1080
|129
|228
|45
|4
|41
|126
|.211
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|26
|10
|322.2
|248
|98
|303
|2.76
|St. Louis
|12
|13
|209.0
|147
|89
|185
|3.57
|Cincinnati
|15
|19
|281.1
|217
|127
|359
|4.09
|Atlanta
|19
|14
|282.2
|254
|119
|267
|4.36
|Miami
|14
|15
|244.1
|240
|111
|215
|4.38
|San Diego
|21
|15
|314.1
|290
|110
|320
|4.44
|Chicago Cubs
|20
|14
|291.2
|268
|105
|298
|4.47
|Milwaukee
|15
|18
|290.1
|267
|118
|338
|4.53
|N.Y. Mets
|15
|19
|288.1
|283
|109
|314
|4.68
|San Francisco
|17
|19
|314.1
|290
|131
|283
|4.90
|Colorado
|17
|17
|301.1
|316
|93
|233
|4.99
|Washington
|12
|19
|266.0
|299
|100
|258
|5.04
|Pittsburgh
|10
|21
|271.2
|250
|138
|269
|5.07
|Arizona
|14
|21
|303.0
|295
|142
|331
|5.17
|Philadelphia
|14
|15
|247.0
|283
|92
|255
|5.21
