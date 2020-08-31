Recommended Video:

Through August 30

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Washington 1038 149 279 53 6 40 141 .269
San Diego 1205 205 320 60 8 66 198 .266
N.Y. Mets 1120 148 296 52 5 42 144 .264
Philadelphia 961 160 253 43 7 45 154 .263
Colorado 1170 168 306 46 10 40 160 .262
Atlanta 1111 169 287 73 1 47 165 .258
San Francisco 1216 172 308 58 8 45 166 .253
L.A. Dodgers 1220 204 306 59 3 68 193 .251
Miami 929 123 221 37 3 25 113 .238
St. Louis 759 100 180 33 4 20 96 .237
Arizona 1158 148 275 65 4 28 141 .237
Chicago Cubs 1069 161 241 49 4 51 155 .225
Pittsburgh 1029 123 225 33 3 29 119 .219
Cincinnati 1046 135 226 43 2 53 132 .216
Milwaukee 1080 129 228 45 4 41 126 .211

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 26 10 322.2 248 98 303 2.76
St. Louis 12 13 209.0 147 89 185 3.57
Cincinnati 15 19 281.1 217 127 359 4.09
Atlanta 19 14 282.2 254 119 267 4.36
Miami 14 15 244.1 240 111 215 4.38
San Diego 21 15 314.1 290 110 320 4.44
Chicago Cubs 20 14 291.2 268 105 298 4.47
Milwaukee 15 18 290.1 267 118 338 4.53
N.Y. Mets 15 19 288.1 283 109 314 4.68
San Francisco 17 19 314.1 290 131 283 4.90
Colorado 17 17 301.1 316 93 233 4.99
Washington 12 19 266.0 299 100 258 5.04
Pittsburgh 10 21 271.2 250 138 269 5.07
Arizona 14 21 303.0 295 142 331 5.17
Philadelphia 14 15 247.0 283 92 255 5.21