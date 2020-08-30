Recommended Video:

Through August 29

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
Washington 1001 144 268 51 5 38 136 .268
N.Y. Mets 1055 139 280 50 5 41 135 .265
Colorado 1136 166 299 45 10 40 159 .263
San Diego 1164 192 303 58 7 61 185 .260
Philadelphia 922 150 240 41 6 41 144 .260
San Francisco 1182 168 301 57 8 44 162 .255
Atlanta 1069 157 272 70 1 45 153 .254
L.A. Dodgers 1184 197 295 58 3 65 186 .249
Arizona 1129 147 272 65 4 27 140 .241
Miami 895 116 212 35 3 22 106 .237
St. Louis 727 93 169 29 4 19 90 .232
Chicago Cubs 1034 151 233 49 4 45 145 .225
Cincinnati 1015 134 222 42 2 52 131 .219
Pittsburgh 996 118 218 33 3 27 114 .219
Milwaukee 1046 128 222 45 4 41 125 .212

___

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 25 10 313.2 241 95 295 2.78
St. Louis 11 13 200.0 143 87 176 3.64
Cincinnati 15 18 272.1 209 120 346 3.90
Atlanta 18 14 273.2 241 117 259 4.18
Miami 14 14 235.1 227 106 212 4.21
Milwaukee 15 17 281.1 260 115 327 4.51
San Diego 20 15 305.1 283 108 308 4.57
Chicago Cubs 19 14 282.2 264 101 286 4.58
Colorado 17 16 292.1 299 91 226 4.74
N.Y. Mets 15 17 272.2 269 98 301 4.75
Washington 12 18 258.0 284 97 251 4.88
Philadelphia 14 14 238.0 268 82 247 4.95
San Francisco 16 19 305.1 287 128 276 5.01
Arizona 14 20 294.0 288 141 317 5.20
Pittsburgh 9 21 262.2 244 133 258 5.24