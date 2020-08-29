https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15523792.php
National League Team Statistics
Through August 28
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|N.Y. Mets
|1026
|138
|276
|50
|5
|40
|134
|.269
|Washington
|964
|141
|257
|49
|5
|38
|134
|.267
|Colorado
|1101
|162
|287
|44
|10
|40
|155
|.261
|Philadelphia
|894
|146
|233
|39
|6
|40
|140
|.261
|San Diego
|1129
|189
|292
|56
|7
|61
|182
|.259
|Atlanta
|1038
|156
|267
|69
|1
|44
|152
|.257
|San Francisco
|1143
|163
|288
|52
|8
|43
|157
|.252
|L.A. Dodgers
|1150
|190
|287
|55
|3
|63
|180
|.250
|Arizona
|1100
|145
|269
|65
|3
|26
|138
|.245
|Miami
|866
|116
|209
|34
|3
|22
|106
|.241
|St. Louis
|690
|92
|165
|28
|4
|19
|89
|.239
|Chicago Cubs
|981
|143
|222
|47
|4
|41
|137
|.226
|Cincinnati
|962
|128
|208
|41
|2
|49
|126
|.216
|Pittsburgh
|962
|112
|208
|31
|2
|26
|108
|.216
|Milwaukee
|1015
|121
|215
|42
|4
|38
|118
|.212
___
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|24
|10
|304.2
|233
|91
|289
|2.78
|St. Louis
|11
|12
|188.0
|138
|81
|164
|3.83
|Cincinnati
|14
|17
|258.1
|198
|113
|330
|3.87
|Atlanta
|18
|13
|265.2
|234
|115
|255
|4.20
|Miami
|14
|13
|226.1
|219
|104
|205
|4.22
|Milwaukee
|14
|17
|272.1
|250
|107
|322
|4.46
|San Diego
|20
|14
|297.0
|271
|107
|299
|4.58
|Chicago Cubs
|18
|13
|269.0
|250
|92
|267
|4.62
|Colorado
|16
|16
|283.1
|288
|89
|220
|4.80
|N.Y. Mets
|15
|16
|264.1
|264
|93
|292
|4.83
|Washington
|12
|17
|250.0
|275
|97
|244
|4.86
|San Francisco
|15
|19
|296.1
|284
|125
|269
|5.10
|Philadelphia
|13
|14
|229.0
|263
|81
|238
|5.11
|Pittsburgh
|9
|20
|254.2
|237
|129
|249
|5.16
|Arizona
|14
|19
|285.0
|275
|137
|304
|5.21
