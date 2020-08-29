Recommended Video:

Through August 28

CLUB BATTING
TEAM AB R H 2B 3B HR RBI BA
N.Y. Mets 1026 138 276 50 5 40 134 .269
Washington 964 141 257 49 5 38 134 .267
Colorado 1101 162 287 44 10 40 155 .261
Philadelphia 894 146 233 39 6 40 140 .261
San Diego 1129 189 292 56 7 61 182 .259
Atlanta 1038 156 267 69 1 44 152 .257
San Francisco 1143 163 288 52 8 43 157 .252
L.A. Dodgers 1150 190 287 55 3 63 180 .250
Arizona 1100 145 269 65 3 26 138 .245
Miami 866 116 209 34 3 22 106 .241
St. Louis 690 92 165 28 4 19 89 .239
Chicago Cubs 981 143 222 47 4 41 137 .226
Cincinnati 962 128 208 41 2 49 126 .216
Pittsburgh 962 112 208 31 2 26 108 .216
Milwaukee 1015 121 215 42 4 38 118 .212

CLUB PITCHING
TEAM W L INN H BB SO ERA
L.A. Dodgers 24 10 304.2 233 91 289 2.78
St. Louis 11 12 188.0 138 81 164 3.83
Cincinnati 14 17 258.1 198 113 330 3.87
Atlanta 18 13 265.2 234 115 255 4.20
Miami 14 13 226.1 219 104 205 4.22
Milwaukee 14 17 272.1 250 107 322 4.46
San Diego 20 14 297.0 271 107 299 4.58
Chicago Cubs 18 13 269.0 250 92 267 4.62
Colorado 16 16 283.1 288 89 220 4.80
N.Y. Mets 15 16 264.1 264 93 292 4.83
Washington 12 17 250.0 275 97 244 4.86
San Francisco 15 19 296.1 284 125 269 5.10
Philadelphia 13 14 229.0 263 81 238 5.11
Pittsburgh 9 20 254.2 237 129 249 5.16
Arizona 14 19 285.0 275 137 304 5.21